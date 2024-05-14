Cannes Film Festival 2024: Complete Food Menu That Is To Be Served

Canva

The grandeur of this largest film festival is globally known. The Cannes Film Festival is the most publicised event where it attracts over 3000 professionals every year to showcase their talents. The Film Festival usually invites professionals from the field of cinema or journalism. The Cannes Film Festival can be called as a global marketplace, producers and distributors gather and exchange ideas, views and create magic in this world of cinema. It provides thrill, enthusiasm, and appreciation for those who appreciate art and the impact of movies. While personalities all around the world grace this film festival every year, have you ever wondered what could be on the food menu of this grand event? Let's know!

According to the exclusive information received by The Times Of India, the festival offers an elaborate food and bar menu consisting of North and Indian cuisines along with international cuisines. To begin with the bar menu, TOI's source has it that the bar menu will elaborate and will include Indian Single Malt Godawan, Vodka with Mahabaleshwar strawberry, Himalayan old fashioned made with Black Label, Godawan cheery cask, vanilla soda, and mint. Other drinks will also include Gin and unique cocktails. For people who love coffee with their alcohol, there will be Bailey's Irish cream, cold brew, and cocoa.

Moving forward to the food menu, the dinner will include Passion fruit Thupka, Ponkha and Charred Corn chat with Sorgham Corn. Jicama and Malai coconut Momos are also on the menu. From the Indian cuisine, Khad Sweet Potato with Malabar Paratha, Black Garlic Pulao with fresh Toor Daal and Kashmiri Morel will be served. For non-vegetarians, Black Garlic Pulao with Toor and Lamb will be served. Getting to the international palette, the table will have Asparagus and Butternut Squash Moilee that will consist fresh Turmeric-infused coconut milk. As per TOI's reports, there will be Lamb Yakhni too. The dessert will include melon Rabdi, roselle sorbet and cacao.

As per TOI's reports, An Indian Party is going to be organised in order to celebrate Bharat Parv. This celebration will also witness Indian Singer Shaan's son performing. The Cannes Film festival will begin on May 14 and will last till May 25 and various Indian personalities are set to make their Cannes debut this year.