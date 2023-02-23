Can your lipstick shade affect the shade of your teeth? A dentist weighs in

Yellow teeth hurting your image? Just change your lipstick!

Yup, you read that right.

The shade of your lipstick can change the perception of your teeth' color!

Celebrity dentist, practicing gold medalist prosthodontist, and Founder and Director of The Smylist, Dr. Namrata Jadwani Takhtani has come up with a unique way to help out her patients – and her technique is super easy!

In a candid chat, she revealed her best-kept trade secrets. Let’s have a look.

How does lipstick shade affect teeth color?

Lipstick shades have 3 basic undertones - blue, yellow, and red. The warm colors, red and yellow, create warm lipstick shades which highlight the warm tones of your teeth, giving the impression of yellow teeth.

Here’s Dr. Namrata’s quick guide:

Red Lipsticks: Pick blue-based formulas over orangey reds.

Light Pink Lipsticks: Stick to cool undertones over coral ones.

Nude Lipsticks: Choose pink nudes over peachy or brown nudes.

Which lipstick shades help to whiten teeth?

While there are a variety of complex options, Dr. Namrata suggests, “To see the best results, we recommend going for berry and plum color lipsticks.”

How did Dr. Namrata start suggesting this clever technique to her patients?

“It is my job to help out my patients with innovative, practical tips that they can easily execute at home,” says the celebrity dentist, “I can always stick to the boring basics – but that’s just not how I like to do things. You'll find me constantly looking for ways to spice things up – something that my loyal patients love me for!”

Choosing the right lipstick can be a daunting task, but it's one that might make all the difference in your life. Don't worry though - these solutions are sure to keep you safe and help share those pearly whites with confidence!

About Dr. Namrata Jadwani Takhtani

Dr. Namrata is a practicing gold medalist prosthodontist with a primary focus on cosmetic dentistry. Keeping holistic and ethical dentistry as the primary goal, her practice The Smylist is now in its seventh year of running.

In interviews and on social media, she regularly talks about oral best practices, sharing practical care and hygiene tips. Her Instagram account currently has over 124000 followers.

Over the span of a decade, Dr. Jadwani Takhtani has become synonymous with high-end cosmetic dentistry, celebrity dentistry, and above everything else – ethical dentistry.

