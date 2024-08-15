Can Papaya Really Induce Periods? Know Facts, Causes And Solutions For Delayed Menstruation

Canva

Regular periods are an important aspect of a woman's reproductive and overall health. But for various reasons, many women struggle with irregular periods. Late periods stress women and make them try easy hacks to induce their periods. Consuming papaya is a common trick to induce periods, they say! Well, it has worked for some and hasn't for others. Let's dive into the reality of it all.

Why do some women get irregular periods?

Women face irregular periods caused by various factors that range from their lifestyle choices to unknown medical conditions. Some prominent reasons are:

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS): One of the most common causes of irregular periods, PCOS is characterized by an imbalance in reproductive hormones, leading to infrequent or prolonged menstrual cycles.

Thyroid Disorders: Both hypothyroidism (underactive thyroid) and hyperthyroidism (overactive thyroid) can disrupt the regularity of menstrual cycles.

Physical or emotional stress: High levels of stress can affect the hypothalamus, the part of the brain responsible for regulating your menstrual cycle. This can lead to missed or irregular periods.

Anorexia and Bulimia: These eating disorders can lead to weight loss, malnutrition, and hormonal imbalances, all of which can cause irregular or absent periods.

Other than the above-mentioned causes, there are more reasons why some women might get delayed periods or no periods at all.

Is Papaya really a gamechanger?

There is no doubt about the fact that papaya is a nutritional fruit and has enzymes that are good for your health. Although papaya is good for your hormonal health during periods, it does NOT necessarily have any role in inducing periods. It can only help in causing contractions. Overeating papaya to get your period can have adverse effects on your body. This is how it helps with menstruation.

Papaya can ensure hormonal balance

Papaya has papain—an enzyme that aids in the digestive system and helps break down proteins. Apart from this, papaya also contains nutrients like vitamin C, vitamin A, and fiber. This helps in balancing the hormones.

Papaya can induce contractions and, in rare cases, menstruation

Raw papaya is believed to have uterotonic properties, meaning it might help stimulate contractions in the uterus. This is thought to be due to the enzyme papain, which is found in high concentrations in unripe papaya. These contractions could help induce menstruation, especially in cases of delayed periods.

Solutions for regular period

Trying hacks to induce periods can be a one time solution, but if you frequently get delayed periods, it is best advised to see a gynecologist and seek medical help.

Most importantly, adapting a healthy lifestyle is the key to the regular functioning of the body. Regular exercise, that includes yoga practices,, can help with regular periods and a healthy body. You should also be mindful of your diet and the timing of your meals to ensure you aren't frequently causing stress to the biological clock of your body.