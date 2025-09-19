Can Lab-Grown And Natural Diamonds Co-Exist? Experts Weigh In

From Sydney Sweeney dazzling in 175 carats of Lorraine Schwartz diamonds at the 2025 Emmy Awards to Taylor Swift’s ‘rare’ old mine brilliant-cut engagement ring grabbing headlines and setting Google searches alight, natural diamonds have long symbolised the ultimate luxury. Yet today, stars like Mindy Kaling, Emma Watson, and Leonardo DiCaprio are championing lab-grown diamonds on global stages, making eco-conscious sparkle just as covetable. The question: can the timeless allure of natural diamonds coexist with the rising glitter of their lab-grown counterparts? The brilliance of a diamond has always been entwined with ideas of permanence, rarity, and heritage. But as lab-grown diamonds (LGDs) continue to gain ground, the industry faces a new reality: two categories of stones—physically identical, yet distinct in story and symbolism—competing for consumer attention. Rather than one eclipsing the other, experts suggest that the two categories are beginning to coexist, each carving its own niche in luxury.

Angara Ring |

Lab-grown vs. natural

The biggest differentiator for LGDs is wearability and accessibility. No longer destined for high-security lockers and worn exclusively for weddings or special occasions, these jewels are made to be styled and lived in every day. Driving a sense of ownership that doesn’t judge the pockets, the purchase sentiment is hugely emotional for LGDs. Whether it’s a woman buying her preferred diamond as a thoughtful gift or a symbol of independence, or friends marking milestones with matching jewels, each purchase carries personal meaning. These diamonds carry greater significance today, reflecting not just style, but intention, values, and conscious choice.

Today, a young professional can confidently buy a certified one-carat diamond without waiting for the next promotion to justify the spend. For Ankur Daga, Founder and CEO of Angara, an online fine jewellery brand with an international presence across the US, UK, Australia, and India, natural and lab-grown diamonds serve different purposes. “Natural diamonds carry rarity, heritage, and heirloom value, making them the preferred choice for milestone occasions and long-term investments,” he explains. “Lab-grown diamonds, on the other hand, make luxury more accessible, offering larger stones and design versatility at lower price points.”

This segmentation is echoed by Ricky Vasandani, CEO and Co-Founder of Solitario, who sees LGDs resonating most with India’s urban millennials and Gen Z. “They appreciate modern aesthetics, transparency in sourcing, and the fact that they can buy larger or more trend-led pieces at a better price,” he says. The brand pairs LGDs with coloured gemstones in intricate pavé settings and lightweight designs, across fashion to bridal jewellery, taking them beyond solitaires. Their collaborations with bars, concerts, and events such as the Women’s Premier League are making diamonds part of lifestyle and culture.

Rashmika Mandanna in The House Of Mbj (Statement Bangle + Rings) |

The green question

Sustainability remains one of the most debated aspects of diamonds. According to a 2024 Nielsen research, authenticity and ethical practices now outweigh status symbols in shaping luxury choices. Recently, Tanishq, in partnership with De Beers Group, launched India’s first Diamonds Expertise Centre—an industry-first concept that redefines the buying journey through trust, transparency, and technology. By introducing an in-store diamond evaluation process with cutting-edge tools, it gives customers real-time assurance on quality and origin.

Tanishq Images Radiance in Rhythm |

“Putting the power of information in our customers’ hands enables them to understand every facet of their diamond—from craftsmanship and sparkle to origin and authenticity,” informs Ajoy Chawla, CEO, Tanishq, Titan Company Ltd. “It’s often assumed that lab-grown diamonds are automatically the greener choice, but the reality is more nuanced. Mining a single carat of natural diamond requires displacing nearly one ton of earth, while creating a lab-grown diamond consumes energy, though significantly less than mining,” shares Daga. Lab-grown diamonds tend to leave a lighter footprint on the planet, while also offering consumers greater affordability, he adds.

Zoya Autumn glow earrings from their latest Whispers from the Valley collection |

Investment or indulgence?

On the question of value, the experts are united: natural diamonds remain the stronger investment. “At Angara, we are transparent that LGDs aren’t investment assets. Their resale value is limited, and recent market corrections have shown that prices continue to compress. For those buying for legacy or long-term value, we guide them towards natural diamonds and coloured gemstones, which are better suited as heirloom investments. This balance ensures that every consumer finds value: lab-grown diamonds for design and accessibility, naturals and gemstones for heritage and appreciation.” Vasandani adds that while certification, cut, colour, and clarity remain critical for LGDs, the secondary market is still developing. “For people who prioritise size, design, and budget, LGD offers incredible value, while natural diamonds remain the traditional choice for long-term investment.”

Mini Chokers by Zen Diamond India with changeable gemstones |

A market in motion

The diamond market is undergoing a structural shift, with lab-grown diamonds carving out a distinct niche alongside natural stones. According to Daga, LGD engagement rings in the US have surged from just 2% of the market in 2018 to nearly 55% today, while natural diamond prices have corrected by around 40% since 2022, reflecting a consumer pivot towards affordability and accessibility. “This shift signals India’s rise as both a production hub and a fast-growing demand centre for LGDs. In India, younger buyers are driving similar momentum, with social media and celebrity influence accelerating acceptance,” adds Daga.

Brands are responding accordingly: Angara, which launched in India earlier this year, reports strong growth across both categories, while Solitario is introducing festive collections featuring larger lab-grown centre stones, intricate pavé settings, and vermeil finishes—balancing show-stopping glamour with accessible price points. Interestingly, consumer behaviour suggests overlap rather than exclusivity. “Many customers buy across both categories depending on the occasion. A young couple might choose LGDs for daily wear or bridal pieces, while opting for a natural diamond as an heirloom,” Vasandani observes. This overlap is healthy because it grows overall diamond consumption rather than shrinking one category.

Driven by consumer behaviour, the two categories will continue to grow as a parallel category with wider acceptance beyond metros into tier 2 and tier 3 cities. As Daga puts it, “Lab-grown diamonds democratise fine jewellery, while natural diamonds preserve the aura of rarity and heritage. Together, they allow every consumer to find value.”