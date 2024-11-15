 Can ChatGPT Help Reduce Hospital Carbon Emissions And Boost Patient Flow?
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleCan ChatGPT Help Reduce Hospital Carbon Emissions And Boost Patient Flow?

Can ChatGPT Help Reduce Hospital Carbon Emissions And Boost Patient Flow?

Generational Artificial intelligence (AI) models like ChatGPT can boost patient flow and reduce paper use, but may not help hospitals avoid huge carbon emissions

IANSUpdated: Friday, November 15, 2024, 03:56 PM IST
article-image

Generational Artificial intelligence (AI) models like ChatGPT can boost patient flow and reduce paper use, but may not help hospitals avoid huge carbon emissions, according to research released at the COP29 climate conference in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Friday.

The study by Australian and UK researchers probed the impact of AI in healthcare using large language models. The paper, published in the Internal Medicine Journal, showed that ChatGPT can easily process thousands of patient records daily and substantially reduce resource consumption. But their energy consumption may be huge. Hospitals must think and use AI carefully as well as responsibly, including using shorter prompts to summarise patient data, the researchers suggested.

]"By the end of a hospital stay, it is possible to accumulate tens of thousands of words to your name. Unlike busy healthcare staff, private large language models similar to ChatGPT have time to read through and process this information," said Oliver Kleinig, who led the research from the University of Adelaide. "However, a single AI query uses enough electricity to charge a smartphone 11 times and consumes 20 millilitres of freshwater in Australian data centres. ChatGPT is estimated to use 15 times as much energy as Google," Kleinig added.

Read Also
14-Year-Old Commits Suicide After Getting Emotionally Attached To An AI Character; How Exposure To...
article-image

Kleinig noted that the environmental consequences of implementing large language models may be "very significant". More than the household emissions due to ChatGPT, "healthcare AI systems would likely have an even larger footprint" Further, the hardware needed for these AI systems requires extensive rare earth metal mining. This can potentially lead to habitat destruction. The manufacturing process alone can double the carbon footprint of AI operations, the team said. The study, however, suggests that AI could potentially reduce healthcare's environmental impact by improving patient flow and reducing paper use.

FPJ Shorts
Champions Trophy 2025: ICC Denies PCB Permission To Conduct Tour In PoK Territories
Champions Trophy 2025: ICC Denies PCB Permission To Conduct Tour In PoK Territories
UGC To Introduce Shorter UG Programmes; Check How Will It Benefit Students
UGC To Introduce Shorter UG Programmes; Check How Will It Benefit Students
Pimpinero: Blood And Oil OTT Release Date - Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform
Pimpinero: Blood And Oil OTT Release Date - Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform
'I Am Alive': Actor Nitin Chauhan Rubbishes Death Rumours, Says 'Mother Is Crying Inconsolably'
'I Am Alive': Actor Nitin Chauhan Rubbishes Death Rumours, Says 'Mother Is Crying Inconsolably'
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IN PICS: 7 Creatures That Live In Burrows

IN PICS: 7 Creatures That Live In Burrows

Can ChatGPT Help Reduce Hospital Carbon Emissions And Boost Patient Flow?

Can ChatGPT Help Reduce Hospital Carbon Emissions And Boost Patient Flow?

5 Golden Rules For Quick 20 Kg Weight Loss; Fitness Trainer Reveals Shredding Secrets Without Strict...

5 Golden Rules For Quick 20 Kg Weight Loss; Fitness Trainer Reveals Shredding Secrets Without Strict...

Sonam Kapoor Peaks Fashion In Tie-Dye Outfit And Sneaker Combo

Sonam Kapoor Peaks Fashion In Tie-Dye Outfit And Sneaker Combo

Karan Johar Makes A Luxurious Fashion Statement With Schiaparelli Brooch And Drip Birkin Bag,...

Karan Johar Makes A Luxurious Fashion Statement With Schiaparelli Brooch And Drip Birkin Bag,...