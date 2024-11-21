Cambridge Dictionary Crowns 'Manifest' As The Word Of The Year 2024

The word ‘manifest’ has officially claimed its spot in linguistic stardom, as the Cambridge Dictionary has crowned it the ‘Word of the Year 2024 Once relegated to self-help books and niche spiritual circles, ‘manifest” has ex- ploded into mainstream usage, after ‘high-beam’ endorsements by celebrities like Dua Lipa and Simone Biles. The buzzword has been adopted by millions across TikTok, Instagram, and beyond, where ‘manifesting’ often means imagining success into reality. From the Covid-era beginnings of this trend to its meteoric rise this year, the term reflects a modern obsession with self-belief and optimism-albeit one that experts warn, is more often fantasy than fact.

Canva

The publishing manager at the Cambridge Dictionary, ‘Wendalyn Nichols, explained that the word of the year must meet three criteria: Search popularity: people rush to look it up? Cultural relevance: Does it capture the zeitgeist? Language evolution: Is the word changing meanings? “Manifest’ checked every box in 2024. It spiked in lookups, featured prominently in ‘media, and demonstrated how language adapts with the times. Originally meaning ‘obvious’ or ‘clear’, its current connotation involves imagining goals as if they're already achieved. However, ‘manifesting’ isn’t without its sceptics.

Psychologists like Dr Sander van der Linden from Cambridge University caution against equating daydreaming with tangible progress. “It’s what psychologists call ‘magical thinking,’ the belief that specific mental rituals can influence the world around you,” said van der Linden. “For instance, TikTok trends like the 3-6-9 method— where people write their wishes three times in the morning, six in the afternoon, and nine at night— might feel empowering but border on obsessive behaviour.” While there’s merit in positive thinking and goal-setting, he warned, confusing this with the pseudo-scientific idea of altering reality with your mind can lead to unrealistic expectations and even emotional harm.

Canva

“Believing in yourself is productive; believing you can wish away your problems is dangerous,” van der Linden added, referencing claims of curing diseases or manifesting wealth. The word’s journey spans six centuries. Geoffrey Chaucer first recorded ‘manifest’ (then ‘manyfest’) in the 14th century, meaning “easily noticed or obvious”. Over time, it evolved into a noun, as seen in ‘manifesto’, a political document outlining policies and beliefs. In 2024, this historical link also resonated, as elections worldwide featured party manifestos shaping public discourse. While ‘manifest’ has captured imaginations, its critics urge a grounded approach. Imagining success is fine—as long as action backs it up. In a world grappling with uncertainty, the rise of ‘manifesting’ signals a collective yearning for control and optimism, even if it sometimes veers into fantasy.