 Cambridge Dictionary Crowns 'Manifest' As The Word Of The Year 2024
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleCambridge Dictionary Crowns 'Manifest' As The Word Of The Year 2024

Cambridge Dictionary Crowns 'Manifest' As The Word Of The Year 2024

The buzzword has been adopted by millions across TikTok, Instagram, and beyond, where ‘manifesting’ often means imagining success into reality

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, November 21, 2024, 10:27 AM IST
article-image

The word ‘manifest’ has officially claimed its spot in linguistic stardom, as the Cambridge Dictionary has crowned it the ‘Word of the Year 2024 Once relegated to self-help books and niche spiritual circles, ‘manifest” has ex- ploded into mainstream usage, after ‘high-beam’ endorsements by celebrities like Dua Lipa and Simone Biles. The buzzword has been adopted by millions across TikTok, Instagram, and beyond, where ‘manifesting’ often means imagining success into reality. From the Covid-era beginnings of this trend to its meteoric rise this year, the term reflects a modern obsession with self-belief and optimism-albeit one that experts warn, is more often fantasy than fact.

Canva

The publishing manager at the Cambridge Dictionary, ‘Wendalyn Nichols, explained that the word of the year must meet three criteria: Search popularity: people rush to look it up? Cultural relevance: Does it capture the zeitgeist? Language evolution: Is the word changing meanings? “Manifest’ checked every box in 2024. It spiked in lookups, featured prominently in ‘media, and demonstrated how language adapts with the times. Originally meaning ‘obvious’ or ‘clear’, its current connotation involves imagining goals as if they're already achieved. However, ‘manifesting’ isn’t without its sceptics.

Read Also
Meet Han Kang: South Korean Author Creates History, Wins 2024 Noble Price In Literature
article-image

Psychologists like Dr Sander van der Linden from Cambridge University caution against equating daydreaming with tangible progress. “It’s what psychologists call ‘magical thinking,’ the belief that specific mental rituals can influence the world around you,” said van der Linden. “For instance, TikTok trends like the 3-6-9 method— where people write their wishes three times in the morning, six in the afternoon, and nine at night— might feel empowering but border on obsessive behaviour.” While there’s merit in positive thinking and goal-setting, he warned, confusing this with the pseudo-scientific idea of altering reality with your mind can lead to unrealistic expectations and even emotional harm.

Canva

“Believing in yourself is productive; believing you can wish away your problems is dangerous,” van der Linden added, referencing claims of curing diseases or manifesting wealth. The word’s journey spans six centuries. Geoffrey Chaucer first recorded ‘manifest’ (then ‘manyfest’) in the 14th century, meaning “easily noticed or obvious”. Over time, it evolved into a noun, as seen in ‘manifesto’, a political document outlining policies and beliefs. In 2024, this historical link also resonated, as elections worldwide featured party manifestos shaping public discourse. While ‘manifest’ has captured imaginations, its critics urge a grounded approach. Imagining success is fine—as long as action backs it up. In a world grappling with uncertainty, the rise of ‘manifesting’ signals a collective yearning for control and optimism, even if it sometimes veers into fantasy.

FPJ Shorts
Cambridge Dictionary Crowns 'Manifest' As The Word Of The Year 2024
Cambridge Dictionary Crowns 'Manifest' As The Word Of The Year 2024
RRB ALP 2024: Admit Card To Be Out Today At www.recruitmentrrb.in; Check Important Exam Day Guidelines
RRB ALP 2024: Admit Card To Be Out Today At www.recruitmentrrb.in; Check Important Exam Day Guidelines
CBSE Board Exams 2025: Class 10 Datesheet Released At cbse.gov.in; Exam To Start From February 15
CBSE Board Exams 2025: Class 10 Datesheet Released At cbse.gov.in; Exam To Start From February 15
Adani Energy Shares Flatlines On NSE; Hits 20% Lower Circuit After SEC, FBI & US Justice Department Indicted Gautam Adani Along 7 Others In ₹2,110 Crore Bribery Case
Adani Energy Shares Flatlines On NSE; Hits 20% Lower Circuit After SEC, FBI & US Justice Department Indicted Gautam Adani Along 7 Others In ₹2,110 Crore Bribery Case

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Cambridge Dictionary Crowns 'Manifest' As The Word Of The Year 2024

Cambridge Dictionary Crowns 'Manifest' As The Word Of The Year 2024

Bose Institute Identifies Microbe Affecting Sesame Flower Growth

Bose Institute Identifies Microbe Affecting Sesame Flower Growth

Remembering C V Raman: Here Is All You Need To Know About The Father Of Physics In India

Remembering C V Raman: Here Is All You Need To Know About The Father Of Physics In India

Neha Sharma Birthday: Fashion Styles To Steal From The Actress's Closet

Neha Sharma Birthday: Fashion Styles To Steal From The Actress's Closet

6 Best Pre-Workout Foods To Consume On Your Weight Loss Journey

6 Best Pre-Workout Foods To Consume On Your Weight Loss Journey