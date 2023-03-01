Buy a house for €1! Sant’Elia a Pianisi joins the list of towns in Italy selling super-cheap homes

Do you dream of owning a house in a beautiful Italian town? You can now fulfill your dream of owning a beautiful house in Italy, as the Italian town of Sant’Elia a Pianisi in the scenic region of Molise has put eight houses up for sale for just €1.

It’s a pretty sweet deal for prospective homeowners – but there is a catch. The houses are serious fixer-uppers, and those who do snap up a property will be asked to put down a deposit of €5,000 (£4,403, $5,330) deposit ahead of the necessary renovation work taking place. They’ll have to pay all the usual fees involved in owning a home.

Sant’Elia a Pianisi’s €1 homes are part of an ongoing scheme to reawaken Italy’s many sleepy towns.

Many Italian towns are going through a period of selling off their houses, as the younger generation has flocked to the cities for brighter prospects. Villages, on the other hand, are becoming quiet areas with small, aging populations. To make their towns more vibrant and lucrative, many regions have adopted affordable homeownership strategies like this one.

Those who’ve bought houses for €1 include celebrities like British talk-show host Alan Carr and The Sopranos actor Lorraine Bracco.

Earlier, scenic homes across Emilia-Romagna, Abruzzo, Campania, Sicily were on sale as the €1 houses.

You can find all of Italy’s €1 properties on 1eurohouses.com.