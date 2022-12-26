e-Paper Get App
Italy tops the 'best cuisines in the world' list while India ranks 5th, here's what foodies have to say

Do you often crave Italian pasta or is it that you prefer the desi Pav bhaji from your kitchen? The list of best cuisines in the world, released by Taste Atlas, has divided netizens on the accuracy of the report.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, December 26, 2022, 01:01 PM IST
Taste Atlas, an experiential travel guide and critic of traditional food founded by journalist Matija Babić, released the results of the World Food Awards 2022. Who tops the list? Not India, but the country that leaves you craving for a creamy layered pasta meal, Italy. The list of best cuisines in the world, released by Taste Atlas, has divided netizens who questioned the accuracy of the report.

Indians were a little upset to see their country rank 5th and they took a dig into the report. They found that Garam Masala, Ghee, and Malai were the most-rated foods that pulled India to the score. Twitterati clarified the food critic portal and wrote that those are NOT cuisines. "They are ingredients of Indian cooking!"

"Indian food should be number," read another tweet while suggesting its variety, ingredients and taste being unmatchable. "Even if reviewers r not used to Indian food, then also it can only be below Italian at number 2. That said, Spain should be much lower and Thailand should be at least in top 10 if not top 5," the tweet concluded the argument.

A Twitter user shared his ratings and called it to be a "realistic rank list." According to him, the ranking goes as follows: Indian, Japanese, French, Italian, and Brazilian foods. However, not all think alike. Some were happy to see India make it to the list.

