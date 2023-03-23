BTS' 1st flagship store with official BT21 merchandise in Chennai is a hit among desi fans

BT21 | Twitter/ @btsdiariess

BTS's 1st flagship store with official BT21 merchandise in Chennai is a hit among the fans. The long-awaited store opened in February 2023 at Chennai's VR Mall, and the company is also accepting online orders from across India.

Winterbear, a retail company, brought the globally popular brand to India. The company has teamed up with LINE FRIENDS to start six PLAY LINE FRIENDS pop-up stores across India.

For the unversed, BT21 is the globally popular brand which was born from a collaborative project between LINE FRIENDS and BTS- the popoular K-pop band. The brand consists of eight characters: Koya, RJ, Shooky, Mang, Chimmy, Tata, Cooky, and Van.

The first BT21 store opened in Chennai,India, and it looks so luxurious, and I wanna buy everything even though I am broke . Oh god, I wish more BT21 stores open in different parts of India 💜pic.twitter.com/PcQL7ECMOM — Ris⁷ (@btsdiariess) March 12, 2023

BTS Army

Over the past few years, the craze for K-pop has grown multi-fold, with BTS taking the world by storm.

The famous boy band BTS- comprises RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin V, and Jungkook and their fandom is called ARMY (Adorable Representative MC for Youth).

The seven member K-pop band, announced a break until 2025 as they are likely to enlist for military services.