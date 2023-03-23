BTS' 1st flagship store with official BT21 merchandise in Chennai is a hit among desi fans

BTS's 1st flagship store with official BT21 merchandise in Chennai is a hit among the fans. The long-awaited store opened in February 2023 at Chennai's VR Mall, and the company is also accepting online orders from across India.
Winterbear, a retail company, brought the globally popular brand to India. The company has teamed up with LINE FRIENDS to start six PLAY LINE FRIENDS pop-up stores across India.
For the unversed, BT21 is the globally popular brand which was born from a collaborative project between LINE FRIENDS and BTS- the popoular K-pop band. The brand consists of eight characters: Koya, RJ, Shooky, Mang, Chimmy, Tata, Cooky, and Van.
BTS Army
Over the past few years, the craze for K-pop has grown multi-fold, with BTS taking the world by storm.
The famous boy band BTS- comprises RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin V, and Jungkook and their fandom is called ARMY (Adorable Representative MC for Youth).
The seven member K-pop band, announced a break until 2025 as they are likely to enlist for military services.
