Bryan Johnson's 5 Regular Habits To Reduce Stress, Overcome Anxiety & Depression

Bryan Johnson | Instagram

Tech entrepreneur Bryan Johnson, best known for his radical anti-aging project Blueprint and extreme biohacking routines, is shifting the spotlight toward a new mission, mental health. While his earlier headlines revolved around plasma transfusions, advanced diagnostics, and futuristic wellness technology, Johnson now emphasises that some of the most effective tools for emotional resilience and stress management are surprisingly simple, inexpensive, and science-backed.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

From Biohacking to everyday mental wellness

Johnson has long been recognized for pushing the limits of longevity science, investing millions into optimising his body and mind. However, in a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), he reminded his followers that not all solutions require complex gadgets or costly treatments. Instead, he shared five daily habits designed to improve mood, reduce anxiety, and support better mental well-being, practices rooted in decades of neuroscience and psychology research.

The 5 mental health habits Bryan Johnson recommends

Maintain a consistent sleep schedule

Going to bed and waking up at the same time each day helps regulate circadian rhythms, balance hormones, and strengthen emotional stability. Consistency in sleep patterns is linked to lower stress levels and improved focus.

Eat your final meal at least 4 hours before bed

Late-night eating often disrupts digestion and interferes with restorative sleep. Johnson suggests finishing meals or snacks well before bedtime to allow the body to rest and recover overnight.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Switch off screens 60 minutes before sleep

Exposure to blue light from phones, TVs, or laptops suppresses melatonin production, the hormone responsible for sleep. Unplugging an hour before bed promotes deeper, more restorative rest.

Cut out processed sugar

Sugar spikes and crashes can trigger irritability, worsen anxiety, and contribute to fatigue. By limiting or eliminating processed sugar, Johnson notes, individuals can stabilise energy levels and improve mood throughout the day.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Exercise daily

Regular physical activity is one of the strongest natural mood boosters. Exercise releases endorphins, lowers stress hormones, and reduces the risk of both depression and anxiety. Even a brisk 20-minute walk can make a measurable difference.

Unlike his high-cost biohacking protocols, including hyperbaric oxygen chambers, red-light therapy, and plasma exchange, these five steps are accessible to anyone. They reflect fundamental mental health principles supported by research, making them practical tools for everyday life.