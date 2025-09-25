Antyodaya Diwas: Know Why It Is Dedicated To Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya

Antyodaya Diwas | Photo Credit: X

Antyodaya Day is being observed every year across the country on Thursday, September 25, 2025. The significant day marks the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhaya. The day commemorates the life and legacy of Upadhyaya, one of the most influential figures in Indian political history. Deendayal Upadhyaya, one of the finest politicians in Indian history, is still revered for his outstanding contributions.

Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Ji led a life of profound thought and utter simplicity. At the time of his passing, he had just ₹5 in his pocket. He envisioned a Bharat rooted in culture, driven by compassion, and guided by integral humanism. His life was a testament to Ekatma Manavta… pic.twitter.com/tvUZ0PaVR8 — Vice-President of India (@VPIndia) September 25, 2025

What does Antyodaya mean?

Deendayal Upadhyaya's birth anniversary is observed on Antyodaya, which means 'rising of the last.' His birth anniversary is observed as Antyodaya Diwas, as it honours his efforts to improve the lives of the underprivileged and less fortunate. Antyodaya means the upliftment of the person or the rise of the most unprivileged and marginalised. The day reflects Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya's philosophy of serving the last person.

Chandigarh: Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar says, "...I can say that cleanliness is not only a duty but also a form of dharma. On the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, the entire country has committed to cleanliness through the 'Ek Din, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath'… https://t.co/idhZS3jaRh pic.twitter.com/lldurVBg1i — IANS (@ians_india) September 25, 2025

About Deendayal Upadhyaya

Deendayal Upadhyaya was born in the village of Nagla Chandraban on September 25, 1916. He was raised in a Hindu household. His academic prowess was immediately apparent even as a young child. His distinctive personality resulted from this. He had a strong connection to Indian culture and ideals. Deendayal Upadhyaya was a devoted adherent of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's Hindutva doctrine (RSS). He was one of the first leaders who supported the creation of a local economic system.

He was referred to as Pandit Ji

Deendayal Upadhyaya was referred to as "Pandit Ji" because of his humility and unassuming appearance. He showed up in the civil services exam room wearing the traditional Indian dhoti-kurta and cap, which was one of the biggest incidents. He attended a high school in Sikar, and the Maharaja of Sikar awarded him a gold medal for his commitment and diligence. He joined the RSS and committed his life to it, becoming a Pracharak. In 1955, he also held the positions of joint Prant Pracharak (regional organiser) for Uttar Pradesh and Pracharak for the Lakhimpur district.