 Antyodaya Diwas: Know Why It Is Dedicated To Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleAntyodaya Diwas: Know Why It Is Dedicated To Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya

Antyodaya Diwas: Know Why It Is Dedicated To Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya

Antyodaya Day is being observed every year across the country on Thursday, September 25, 2025. The significant day marks the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhaya.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 11:12 AM IST
article-image
Antyodaya Diwas | Photo Credit: X

Antyodaya Day is being observed every year across the country on Thursday, September 25, 2025. The significant day marks the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhaya. The day commemorates the life and legacy of Upadhyaya, one of the most influential figures in Indian political history. Deendayal Upadhyaya, one of the finest politicians in Indian history, is still revered for his outstanding contributions.

What does Antyodaya mean?

Deendayal Upadhyaya's birth anniversary is observed on Antyodaya, which means 'rising of the last.' His birth anniversary is observed as Antyodaya Diwas, as it honours his efforts to improve the lives of the underprivileged and less fortunate. Antyodaya means the upliftment of the person or the rise of the most unprivileged and marginalised. The day reflects Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya's philosophy of serving the last person.

About Deendayal Upadhyaya

FPJ Shorts
MPSC Preliminary Exam 2025: Students Demand Postponement Amid Heavy Rains In Maharashtra
MPSC Preliminary Exam 2025: Students Demand Postponement Amid Heavy Rains In Maharashtra
LinkedIn Updates Privacy Rules: Microsoft Can Use Your Data For AI And Ads From November 3 - Here's How to Opt Out
LinkedIn Updates Privacy Rules: Microsoft Can Use Your Data For AI And Ads From November 3 - Here's How to Opt Out
GATE Registration 2026: Last Date Extended To September 28; Check Exam Dates Here
GATE Registration 2026: Last Date Extended To September 28; Check Exam Dates Here
Mumbai Police Honours Courageous Women Officers Of 'Nirbhaya Squad' On Navratri Eve | VIDEO
Mumbai Police Honours Courageous Women Officers Of 'Nirbhaya Squad' On Navratri Eve | VIDEO

Deendayal Upadhyaya was born in the village of Nagla Chandraban on September 25, 1916. He was raised in a Hindu household. His academic prowess was immediately apparent even as a young child. His distinctive personality resulted from this. He had a strong connection to Indian culture and ideals. Deendayal Upadhyaya was a devoted adherent of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's Hindutva doctrine (RSS). He was one of the first leaders who supported the creation of a local economic system.

Read Also
Padma Bhushan Awardee SL Bhyrappa Dies At 94; Everything To Know About Veteran Kannada Novelist
article-image

He was referred to as Pandit Ji

Deendayal Upadhyaya was referred to as "Pandit Ji" because of his humility and unassuming appearance. He showed up in the civil services exam room wearing the traditional Indian dhoti-kurta and cap, which was one of the biggest incidents. He attended a high school in Sikar, and the Maharaja of Sikar awarded him a gold medal for his commitment and diligence. He joined the RSS and committed his life to it, becoming a Pracharak. In 1955, he also held the positions of joint Prant Pracharak (regional organiser) for Uttar Pradesh and Pracharak for the Lakhimpur district.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sharidya Navratri 2025 Day 4: Maa Kushmanda, Puja Vidhi, Mantra, Significance And More

Sharidya Navratri 2025 Day 4: Maa Kushmanda, Puja Vidhi, Mantra, Significance And More

Rihanna-ASAP Rocky Welcome Babygirl; Name Her 'Rocki Irish Mayers': What Does It Mean?

Rihanna-ASAP Rocky Welcome Babygirl; Name Her 'Rocki Irish Mayers': What Does It Mean?

This Falguni Pathak Fan Travelled From Kandivali To BKC, Paid 3 Times More To Watch The Garba Queen...

This Falguni Pathak Fan Travelled From Kandivali To BKC, Paid 3 Times More To Watch The Garba Queen...

Active Volcano In Andaman & Nicobar Islands Erupts Twice In Eight Days: Why It Matters?

Active Volcano In Andaman & Nicobar Islands Erupts Twice In Eight Days: Why It Matters?

Navratri Day 4 Colour Is Yellow: Sushine Looks To Try Festive Celebration

Navratri Day 4 Colour Is Yellow: Sushine Looks To Try Festive Celebration