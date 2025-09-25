Sharidya Navratri 2025 Day 4: Maa Kushmanda, Puja Vidhi, Mantra, Significance And More

Sharidya Navratri 2025 | Photo Credit: FPJ

Sharidya Navratri is a nine-day Hindu festival dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga and her nine forms. According to the Hindu lunar calendar, it is observed in the month of Ashwin. During these auspicious days, devotees observe fast, offer prayers, perform puja, and light lamps for the entire nine days.

Navratri is an important Hindu festival that honors Goddess Durga and her various forms. It is celebrated four times a year, with Chaitra and Shardiya Navratri being the most prominent. Each day of Navratri is dedicated to a different form of the Goddess. The fourth day of the festival is dedicated to the worship of Maa Kushmanda.

Who is Maa Kushmanda?

The name Kushmanda is derived from Sanskrit. It consists of three components: 'Ku' signifies smallness, 'Ushma' refers to heat, and 'Anda' represents a celestial egg. Maa Kushmanda is the Goddess of light and energy, believed to have created the universe. On this day, devotees offer sweets, fruits, and Malpua to the Goddess.

It is believed that devotees who worship the Goddess Kushmanda have their wishes fulfilled and all obstacles removed from their lives. It is also believed that worshipping Maa Kushmanda brings fortune and happiness to the devotees. According to the Devi Purana, students also worship Maa Kushmanda. This develops their intelligence.

Which colour is followed on Navratri Day 4?

Yellow is the colour associated with the fourth day of Sharidya Navratri. This colour symbolises calmness, stability, and confidence. Devotees should wear Yellow on this auspicious day.

Maa Kushmanda | X

Puja Vidhi of Maa Kushmanda

On this day, wake up early in the morning and take a holy bath before sunrise. Devotees should wear clean, new clothes and visit the Maa Kushmanda temple. If one cannot go to the temple, they can worship the Goddess at home. First, purify the place of worship with Gangajal, and then spread a plain cloth on a wooden stand.

Install the idol of Maa Kushmanda and offer flowers, fruits, sweets, and a lamp in front of her idol. After presenting the offerings, take some time to meditate. Then, perform the aarti for Maa Kushmanda while chanting the goddess mantra: "Om Ain Hreem Kleem Kushmanda Devi Namah." Finally, recite the Durga Chalisa and Durga Saptashati.