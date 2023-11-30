British Singer Ed Harcourt To Perform In India; Here Are The Deets

British singer and songwriter Ed Harcourt will be performing in Goa this weekend. The musicians is known for his debut album Here Be Monsters which was nominated for the Mercury Music Prize in 2001. With 10 albums to his name and an upcoming LP, El Magnifico in 2024, ED is touted to be one of the accomplished musicians in the west.

Scheduled to take place on December 2 at Circle Goa in Anjuna, the event will also feature the CoSemo – The Other Side Of Living, a musical autobiography. Over 30 artists including Penguin Cafe, The Lazarus Man, Klss Nuka, Freeform Five, Pillowtalk, Bewis De La Rosa, John Monkman, Sino Moon, Eric Volta, Kristina Train, Clarian, and Ed Harcourt have collaboratively crafted this masterpiece.

Apart from Ed Harcourt, Indian musician Motif, the new moniker of Marti will also be performing his quirky beats. Expect to groove on DiscoTech, House, AfroTech, Breaks, Tech-House, Indie Dance, and more. Chino Boots, an audiovisual artist known for blending house music with abstract afro, breakbeat, jazz, minimal, and surprise flavors will also be performing alongside the other musicians.

When: December 2, 2023

Where: Circle, Anjuna Goa