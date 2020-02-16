Bridal trends spotted at Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020

"My collection is perfect for destination weddings. Young brides would love to wear it for a pool party or a cocktail function. The embroidery and colours are very young and fresh and will be liked by a millennial bride. We even have traditional versions of this dress that a bride can don for her mehendi ceremony." said the designer.

Designer Sonam and Paras Modi showcased an interesting collection under the label 'SVA', inspired by Turkish and Persian carpets and the textures and prints used to make them.

The collection had a Bohemian chic vibe to it, predominantly using shades of blue, making it ideal for brides who want to rock something unconventional yet traditional on their D-day.