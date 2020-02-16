Bridal trends spotted at Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020

Day 4 at Lakme Fashion Week saw quite a few designers showcasing outfits that would be ideal for the upcoming summer wedding season, and in particular, the millennial brides.
The collection, 'Coraline' was showcased by designer Prreeti Jaiin Nainutia, under her label Nirmooha. The collection was inspired by underwater and had outfits perfect for a bride who is planning to have a pre-wedding pool party or a party by the beach. It consisted of hues like white, pink and, blue, and the fabrics and the style was apt for a summer affair.
"My collection is perfect for destination weddings. Young brides would love to wear it for a pool party or a cocktail function. The embroidery and colours are very young and fresh and will be liked by a millennial bride. We even have traditional versions of this dress that a bride can don for her mehendi ceremony." said the designer.
Designer Sonam and Paras Modi showcased an interesting collection under the label 'SVA', inspired by Turkish and Persian carpets and the textures and prints used to make them.
The collection had a Bohemian chic vibe to it, predominantly using shades of blue, making it ideal for brides who want to rock something unconventional yet traditional on their D-day.
The designers say, "Our collection has been made keeping in mind the millennial bride, as that is the present and the future. It has a lot of fun lehenegas and blouses and most of our outfits are sans the dupatta, as a millennial bride wants to be free and comfortable. Apart from lehengas, there are fun jackets and capes that you can use for other functions as well."
Designer Punit Balana whose collection is inspired by the Sisodiya Rani Bagh, says, "My collection was divided into two. So the garments using indigo and blue have sexy silhouettes and can be worn to parties and to other events. The collection which has pastels hues, has more of a Mehendi and a Sangeet vibe."
For a bride knowing what jewellery will complement her outfit well is extremely important and with designer Shriya Som's collaboration with BR Designs and Reliance Jewels, it just got easier.
Som adds, "The collection had sorbet colours and pastel tones. This is the first season in which we used a new colour, that is mint. We also used a lot of white on white as well. In my outfits, I have used less traditional embroidery and infused crochet into it, which is perfect for millennial brides as it is more light weight and apt for those looking out for comfort."
Jade by Monica and Karishma presented a collection that was dedication to the summer season and all the celebrations that take place during it, including weddings.
The fabrics used were organza, macrame, and handmade laces and the hues included lilac, lavender, beige, grey, lilac, pink, powder blue, and white.
"All the garments in our collection would be ideal for a young, millennial bride, free-flowing, light and allows a bride to enjoy her day and owing to the choice of fabrics and colours, there is something for every function. Most of the weddings these day are destination weddings, either in Goa or Thailand or elsewhere, so brides want to travel light and be light. The collection is versatile, for instance, you could pair a top with your lehenega and then that same top with something else from the collection. Not only does it go well with the Indian skin tone, the collection has an International palette and makes use of summer hues." said the designers.
