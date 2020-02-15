Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020: Day 3 Highlights

Day 3 at the Lakme Fashion Week 2020 started on a rather promising note with the 6Degree platform showcasing the couture crafts of some young and talented designers. Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu and actor Karan Singh Grover walked the ramp for designer Sanjukta Dutta, as part of her collection, 'PRAYAASH'.
The collection boasted of an exuberant colour palette and Assamese silk. The collection in a way was Sanjukta's tribute to stellar artists including Vincent Van Gogh and Frida Kahlo. The use of beautiful motifs on the outfits made the collection more eye-catching.
Designer Varun Chakkilam's collection saw more of pastel hues and colours like maroon and crimson. His showstopper and Bollywood's diva, Malaika Arora, looked extravagant in a red heavily embellished lehenga.
Owing to the theme of her collection, 'Cupcake', designer Gazal Mishra's range saw lighter hues like powder blue, baby pink, white and yellow. The collection was a complete treat to the eyes.
Actress Saiee Manjrekar walked the ramp for the label, 'Jiviva' created by designers Jig, Vijay, and Varsha. The collection was called, 'Pride of Pashmina' and was inspired by Indian heritage, craft and handmade embroidery.
Next up was the showcasing of collections by three labels- Jajaabor, Mishru, and TAHWEAVE. The collection by Jajaabor saw the use of bright polka dots, wrap-around dresses, blazers, embroidered jackets and skirts, among other outfits. The collection by Mishru focused predominantly on hues like grey, black, shades of blue, lavender, and pink. The outfits included capes, jumpsuits, shararas, lehengas and peeplum blouses. With asymmetrical designs, gorgeous embroidery and refreshing colours, the collection by TAHWEAVE was beautiful.
Taking inspiration from the village of Kotwara and its rich crafts, the collection by label, 'House of Kotwara', showcased some beautiful chikankari outfits with intricate work. Actress Dia Mirza walked the ramp for the designers Muzaffar Ali, Meera and their daughter Sama.
Designer Anand Kabra's collection saw the extensive use of earthy tones and his outfits had a rather traditional touch to them. The footwear worn by the models especially stood out, owing to the beautiful embroidery and intricate work on them. The collection was aimed at being wearable, light, and as comfortable as possible.
Designer Gaurang Shah collaborated with Lakme Salon for his unconventional collection, 'Garam Masala.' The primary focus was to ensure that the different hair colours introduced by Lakme, inspired from masalas or spices.actually complement the traditional outfits worn by women. Actress Tabu walked the ramp for the designer in addition to a beautiful recital by her during the show.
Shivan and Narresh in collaboration with Capresse showcased their collection, 'Hututi Summer'. Diana Penty walked the ramp for the designers.
The collection was made envisaging a modern millennial bride and the it also features silhouettes inspired from the culture of the Korean Peninsula. The colour palette saw a lot of contrast ans the shades were derived from characteristic Korean elements. The idea of the collection was to keep it sleek, stylish and simple, while using solid colors as opposed to too many prints and designs.
Chola by designer Sohaya Misra collaborated with Reebok Zig Kinetica and showcased a striking range of outfits. The collection was made keeping in mind the hues of the shoes- namely orange, red, white, and black. The fabrics used for the couture included khadi, cotton, linen, and banana fiber. Aditya Roy Kapur was the showstopper and flaunted a dapper black outfit.
The third day ended on an exciting note with Samant Chauhan showcasing his collection. The colour palette revolved mainly around different shades of black and grey. Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan was the showstopper.
Nora Fatehi walked the ramp for designer Gauri and Nayanika. The collection saw exquisite fairytale gowns. The colour palette included a plethora of hues, namely white, blue, and shades of grey.
