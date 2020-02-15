Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020: Day 3 Highlights

The collection boasted of an exuberant colour palette and Assamese silk. The collection in a way was Sanjukta's tribute to stellar artists including Vincent Van Gogh and Frida Kahlo. The use of beautiful motifs on the outfits made the collection more eye-catching.

Designer Varun Chakkilam's collection saw more of pastel hues and colours like maroon and crimson. His showstopper and Bollywood's diva, Malaika Arora, looked extravagant in a red heavily embellished lehenga.