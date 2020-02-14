Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020: Day 2 Highlights

Lakme Fashion Week collaborated with R Elan and United Nations Environment Programme for the second edition of the Circular Design Challenge, showcasing the creations and talents of those who have taken efforts towards trying to make fashion eco-friendlier. A total of five participants chosen from across the country were given the chance to pitch their creations to a panel of industry experts, followed by a question-answer round wherein the experts raised questions regarding each participant’s collection. The five participants included Mallika Reddy, Varsha Rani Solanki, Susmith and Zuzana, Esha Agarwal and Gargi Gopal. Susmith and Zuzana from Kerala emerged victorious on account of their unconventional methodology of using discarded coconut water to make bags, footwear, bracelets, and other accessories; thus, minimizing waste considerably.