Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020: Day 2 Highlights

Lakme Fashion Week collaborated with R Elan and United Nations Environment Programme for the second edition of the Circular Design Challenge, showcasing the creations and talents of those who have taken efforts towards trying to make fashion eco-friendlier. A total of five participants chosen from across the country were given the chance to pitch their creations to a panel of industry experts, followed by a question-answer round wherein the experts raised questions regarding each participant’s collection. The five participants included Mallika Reddy, Varsha Rani Solanki, Susmith and Zuzana, Esha Agarwal and Gargi Gopal. Susmith and Zuzana from Kerala emerged victorious on account of their unconventional methodology of using discarded coconut water to make bags, footwear, bracelets, and other accessories; thus, minimizing waste considerably.
In order to promote Women’s Sustainability, three young designers and a woman-led enterprise put forth their highly innovative, wearable, and sustainable pieces of creation. Designer Jayati Goenka featured her collection ‘Evolve’, inspired from Japanese simple living concept. Pallavi Shantam’s sustainable fashion collection, ‘Buna’, saw simple and more wearable designs and a primary focus on the color ‘white’. Inspired by Japanese aesthetics and based on zero waste garments, designer Riddhi Jain showcased her collection, ‘Medium’. The collection ‘Connecting the Dots’ was presented by RAAB, a premium sub brand under Sadhna, a social enterprise committed to the cause of empowering women in all spheres of life. The collection consisted of beautiful clothing, from sarees to dhoti pants and from dresses to short jackets.
For his spring collection, Designer Ashdeen Z.Lilaowala took major inspiration from his childhood memories; growing up in a Parsi household during the 80’s. The collection saw simple and elegant silhouettes in a plethora of different hues, and a focus on the aspect of hand embroidery. He also threw light upon the subtle beauty of lace and successfully managed to combine his culture-inspired craft with the goal of sustainability.
Fashion designer houses ‘Tantajo’ and ‘House of Three’ collaborated with each other and presented the collection, ‘Kumarikandam’, showcasing the amalgamate of the states of Tamil Nadu and Bengal. Rang De Basanti actor, Siddharth, and actor-musician Saba Azad, were the showstoppers.
PETA collaborated with LFW to launch a print campaign with actress Sunny Leone to promote the initiative of vegan fashion and to bring forth the perils of using materials like leather. Sunny Leone expressed her concerns regarding the same and spoke about how and why she believes so strongly in this cause.
Designer Mandeep Nagi showcased ‘Crafted in Crochet’ by Shades of India, a collection inspired predominantly by the summer season. The aim of the range was to not limit good clothing to an age or size, allowing everyone to have access to everything they want to wear. Not conforming to the regular norms, the designer had nine showstoppers for her show, women coming from all walks of life.
‘Eka’ by designer Rina Singh collaborated with the Telangana State Handloom Weavers Co-operative Society and brought to light less known but extremely talented groups of weavers from Mahadevpura, Narayanpet, and Pochampally. The collection uses minimum waste and signifies how the common man can make handloom a part of everyday fashion. Ace International Tennis player, Sania Mirza, walked the ramp for Eka and looked stunning in a 100% cotton outfit.
Padma Shree awardee Ritu Kumar joined hands with Austrian fibre brand, Lenzing Ecoverco, to showcase a refreshing and beautiful collection, keeping in mind the aspect of sustainable fashion. The collection was a culmination of four stories- Neo Origami, Flora & Fauna, Sundarvan, and Mrinalini Mukherjee’s exhibit at MET. Aditi Rao Hydari walked the ramp for the designer and bedazzled everyone in her striking blue outfit.
