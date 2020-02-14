Tabu's poetry recital, Dia Mirza's Benarasi moment and more from LFW Day 3

Muzaffar Ali, his wife Meera and their daughter Sama showcased their collection under the label, 'House of Kotwara'.
Abundant with inspiration from rich heritage, culture and Muzaffar Ali's ancestral village, Kotwara, the collection boasted of elegant chikankari work.
Actress Dia Mirza walked the ramp for the designers. Mirza says, "Sama has inherited this wisdom of craft and artisanship, that she is using very intricately, beautifully and interestingly in her collection."
Dia rocked a monotone grey lehenga made out of Banarasi fabric with moon motifs and replete with applique work, gota and organza. Her ivory chikankari corset blouse was simple yet chic.
"Fashion is an aesthetic commitment for a lifetime." added Muzaffar Ali.
Anand Kabra returned to LFW after three years with his magnificent collection of lighter, more wearable outfits with a traditional touch.
His collection saw the extensive use of colours like ivory, black, haldi-yellow, and different shades of red, owing to the fact that this hue always has and still does occupy an important place in Indian fashion.
Next up was Gaurang Shah who collaborated with Lakme Salon to showcase his collection, 'Garam Masala' as part of his 17th season at LFW.
The models were seen walking not to the cue of any music, but in fact to some meaningful poetry recited by actress Tabu. The poetry revolved around women and how they mark a special place in every household.
The collection saw peplum blouses, sarees with unconventional patterns and prints, fully embroidered sarees, gorgeous floor-length kurtas and anarkalis. Gaurang incorporated fabrics from almost every state of the country.
The models were also seen flaunting the different Garam Masala-inspired hair colours as part of an attempt to pair colour and couture, something which was earlier restricted to western ensembles. The idea was to make beautiful hair colours available to women across the country, to add magic to the traditional outfits as well. The designer wanted to make sure that two colours, black and white, are widely used in the collection, with the hair colours adding the extra tadka, owing to the theme of Garam Masala.
The ever-inspiring and gorgeous actress Tabu walked the ramp for Gaurang. Her outfit was made using the fabrics, kanjeevaram and patan patola.
"I am honoured to walk the ramp for Gaurang and I am most comfortable working for him because of his work and styles. I look forward to working with him in the future." said Tabu.
Gaurang also had his daughters walk the ramp.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)