Tabu's poetry recital, Dia Mirza's Benarasi moment and more from LFW Day 3

Muzaffar Ali, his wife Meera and their daughter Sama showcased their collection under the label, 'House of Kotwara'.

Abundant with inspiration from rich heritage, culture and Muzaffar Ali's ancestral village, Kotwara, the collection boasted of elegant chikankari work.

Actress Dia Mirza walked the ramp for the designers. Mirza says, "Sama has inherited this wisdom of craft and artisanship, that she is using very intricately, beautifully and interestingly in her collection."