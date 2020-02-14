Bipasha Basu, Malaika Arora, Saiee Manjrekar turn showstoppers on LFW Day 3

"I remember walking the ramp for the first Lakme Fashion Week and I cannot believe it has already been 20 years. This is the second time Sanjukta and I are collaborating and I love her work. She is from Assam and I am from Bengal, but I still feel like she reflects my style." said Basu.

Sanjukta's collection saw earthy colour tones, large prints, the extensive use of organza as a fabric, and a variety of prints.

Designer Varun Chakkilam's collection consisted of outfits with pastel hues, focusing a lot on the colours- lilac, powder blue, maroon and crimson.

Bollywood Diva Malaika Arora looked like a million bucks in her Persian red heavily embellished lehenga, replete with heavy embroidery and zari work as she walked the ramp for Chakkilam.