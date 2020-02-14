Bipasha Basu, Malaika Arora, Saiee Manjrekar turn showstoppers on LFW Day 3

The third day at Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020, saw the 6Degree platform showcase five designers and their tantalising collections.
Showstoppers Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu were a befitting choice to walk the ramp for designer, Sanjukta Dutta, owing to the occasion of Valentine's Day. They complemented each other perfectly well in black and gold outfits. Bipasha rocked an unconventional pleated blouse, paired with her Saree, while Grover flaunted an asymmetrical Kurta.
"I remember walking the ramp for the first Lakme Fashion Week and I cannot believe it has already been 20 years. This is the second time Sanjukta and I are collaborating and I love her work. She is from Assam and I am from Bengal, but I still feel like she reflects my style." said Basu.
Sanjukta's collection saw earthy colour tones, large prints, the extensive use of organza as a fabric, and a variety of prints.
Designer Varun Chakkilam's collection consisted of outfits with pastel hues, focusing a lot on the colours- lilac, powder blue, maroon and crimson.
Bollywood Diva Malaika Arora looked like a million bucks in her Persian red heavily embellished lehenga, replete with heavy embroidery and zari work as she walked the ramp for Chakkilam.
The diva says, "It is Varun's first time at Lakme and I love walking the ramp for debutants, as it my little way of promoting fresh and young talent, otherwise, we become synonymous with the people for whom we walk over and over again."
Designer Gazal Mishra's collection showcased refreshing and more summer-centric outfits. The colour palette mostly consisted of whites, mint green, pastel pinks and sky blue. The stoles, dresses, long kurtas and asymmetrical outfits were beautiful and chic.
Designers Jig, Vijay and Varsha together presented their collection, 'Pride of Pashmina' under their label Jiviva. The collection's inspiration is drawn largely from rural heritage and hand embroidery.
Dabangg 3 actress Saiee Manjrekar walked the ramp for Jiviva. She says, "It is the first time ever that I have walked the ramp and I hope to get many more similar opportunities in the future. Although I was a bit nervous, I really had a lot of fun."
Saiee's outfit was breathtaking, especially the beige lehenga skirt with golden detailing on it. The most interesting aspect was the contrast of the deep-neck sweetheart neckline with heavy golden embroidery on it.
The label showcased its collection for the first time at LFW. The three designers have been working with each other for more than 15 years and look forward to many more such opportunities.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)