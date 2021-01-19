Boost your luck with bathing water

Failures, obstacles and struggles are a part and parcel of life. Hard work when accompanied with some good luck helps overcome failures and misfortune, they say. But sometimes, despite putting in a lot of efforts, it becomes tough to break the cycle of bad luck and we keep facing failures, obstacles again and again in various spheres of life.

In Hindu astrology, it is believed that the bad deeds of past life or afflictions in Kundali, popularly known as doshas, could be the reason behind such constant failures and struggles. If you’ve been facing a lot of difficulties and obstacles at the personal or professional or front, it could probably be a result of a dosha and could be lessened through water!

“Bathing is one kind of remedy, which we use to get relief from a particular affected planet,” explains Mumbai-based astrologer Pradeep Kiradoo. According to Vedic astrology, by mixing or adding certain ingredients and things to bathing water you can not only ward off obstacles but also amplify luck, success and satisfaction in different spheres of life. To top that ingredients can also bless you with a healthy life and good skin. Here are some remedies based on astrology, which can help power up your fortune:

Ghee

Adding one or two tablespoons of ghee to bathing water can give you supple and healthy skin. Ghee can also improve your health and keep you safe from viruses and bacteria. Astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan from Mumbai, suggests one can also add haldi (turmeric) to bathing water. “Ghee and turmeric define purity. When we mix these ingredients with water, it escalates purity. Science has also proved the antibacterial properties of these above-mentioned ingredients,” he adds. Talking about doshas, Pradeep quips, “By adding ghee in bathing water, we can get relief from Sun and Venus doshas.”

Flowers and Chandan

By adding fragrance or aromatic ingredients like flowers and chandan (sandalwood) to bathing water daily you can overcome financial problems or obstacles, it is believed. Since, flowers and chandan represent luxury and fortune, by adding these ingredients you can alleviate the struggle you’ve been facing on financial front.

Cardamom and saffron

If you have been blaming your destiny and luck for a possible bad phase in life, which is hampering your success and accomplishment of personal goals, then cardamom and saffron can offer some respite! According to another Hindu remedy, based on Vedic astrology, by mixing cardamom and saffron, to your bathing water you will see yourself welcoming happy and good times.

Milk

Adding a few drops of milk to the bathing water, it is said you will be bestowed upon with a long and healthy life. Along with that, it can also help improve your physical health.

Sesame seeds

If you want to welcome Goddess Laxmi in your life and home then add some sesame seeds to your bathing water. It is believed that by doing so one can get the blessings of Goddess Laxmi who then showers the individual with money, luxury and satisfaction.

Recite this mantra

In our Vedas and Puranas, for every activity there is a mantra associated to make the most out of that activity. Similarly, there’s a mantra that should be chanted before taking a bath, explains Nilikash. Following is the mantra which you should chant while taking bath: Gange cha Yamune chaiva Godavari Sarasvati Narmade Sindhu Kaaveri Jalesmin Sannidhim Kuru.