Bigg Boss Contestant Hema Sharma Loves Wearing Sarees; Says 'In Mumbai, Every Day Is A Festival'

Hema Sharma's fashion motto is simple: "I wear what I like, what I'm comfortable in and what I think I look best in."

For Navratri, the former Bigg Boss contestant is all set with her chaniya-cholis and lehengas. Her wardrobe and jewellery is in place and she hopes to enjoy the festival to the maximum.

"I am from UP. There, we make idols of Devi Maa from mud. In Mumbai, however, the trend is different. People here pay more attention to their clothes for the nine-days and everyone is just thinking about where they should go to play garba. In Mumbai, every day is a festival."

"Real fashion is being comfortable in what you wear, and not just following trends blindly," she says. "If you look and feel your best, your confidence levels are automatically going to be high. Then who cares, what is fashion? As long as you look good in what you wear, you can create your own fashion statement. What's trending may not look good on me, so then what is the point of even dressing in it?"

Hema, who recently saw Kajol at a premiere, was inspired to sport the same white sari with a golden blouse that the actor wore. So, she recreated the look for her red-carpet appearance at GICW. "Kajol was sporting a bun, but I decided to add some of Rekha ji's style and added a paranda to my hair. Both are brilliant actresses, and I am nothing compared to them."

Not a fan of trends, Hema advises her fans to avoid doing stuff that everyone does. "Avoid the herd mentality. Do something different that will enhance your personal style."

Commenting on her style statement, she says, "I love wearing Indian clothes, be it a saree or salwar-churidar and minimal make-up. I think that one should dress simply. Your personality should matter and not your clothes. The ones who are real are the ones to last longer. Your body type matters too, and your overall personality should match your clothes." That's the definition of a complete package for her.

For Hema, one can be stylish with their words and in their mind. "It is not just about your clothes. My knowledge about fashion is very limited. I watch divas on-screen, and pick up things I like."

Akanksha Puri is stylish in Hema's eyes, and she feels that the Indian actor and model has a good fashion sense. "With my clothes, I hope to bring out the real Hema. For me, it doesn't take much time to get ready. If a woman appreciates my look, I take her compliment seriously, because I know she means it."

"In the name of fashion, girls nowadays are wearing just about anything," says Hema. "Indian women are very beautiful, and when they drape a saree, there is no competition."

"We have one life, so live it large and enjoy each moment. I love my fans, but I also love the ones who don't like me. My advice to all is just stay happy," she adds.