Bhai Dooj 2023: Wishes, Greetings, Messages, Quotes To Share With Your Sibling

Bhai Dooj is a prominent Hindu festival when women pray to the Gods for long and prosperous lives for their brothers. It is celebrated two days after the popular festival of Diwali. This year, Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on November 14.

During this festival, brothers visit their sister’s home on this day to receive special prayers, their favorite sweets/dishes and gifts

Every year, we bring to you Bhai Dooj wishes that you could send to your siblings on Whatsapp, Instagram, and Facebook.

Read Bhai Dooj wishes that you can send across to your siblings on social media:

1. I wish you infinite happiness and deserving success in your life. Make your life prosperous and bright! Have a memorable Bhai Dooj, my bro!



2. Success kisses your feet, happiness is all around you, but for praying so much to God, you give me some special commission…!!! Happy Bhai Dooj to all of you!!

3. Your presence always made me feel safe…you have been my North Star guiding me to the right way…Love You Brother!!! Happy Bhai Dooj!

4. Many best wishes to you on the auspicious occasion of Bhai Dooj, May there be happiness, peace, and prosperity in your life always.



5. Brothers are like bright rays of sun bringing warmth and happiness in the life of their sisters. Wishing you a happy and blissful Bhai Dooj, brother!



6. It is my heart’s wish that your life is full of happiness, success kisses your feet and our bond is always full of love. Happy Bhai Dooj.

7. Together we laughed, together we cried, the affection in between is immense despite…I LOVE YOU BROTHER TILL THE END OF TIME!!! Happy Bhai Dooj!



8. The relationship of brother and sister is very sweet and even God longs for this love. This is my prayer to the Lord that love should remain between all the brothers and sisters. And let no one try to separate them…. Happy Bhai dooj 2021



9. Brother, we make the best team together…Cheers to all the beautiful moments of childhood!!! Happy Bhaiya Dooj!!!



10. May this Bhai Dooj bring immense happiness and success in your life brother. Wishing you a Happy Bhai Dooj!



11. No matter the cherishable time of childhood has passed, we have grown into adults, much mature with time, BUT we pledge to remain together…Stay Blessed Bhai!!!





