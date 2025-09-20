Inspiring! Fashion Show Inspired By Khoon Bhari Maang; GICW Collection Helmed By Designer Saisha Shinde

By: Anita Aikara | September 20, 2025

Designer Saisha Shinde's collection a collection was bold, unapologetic, and larger than life

All images courtesy: Global India Couture Week

Deepti Gujral wows in a red gown that will remind you of Rekha from Khoon Bhari Maang

The Alpha Woman is here! Fashion took a new turn as art on the ramp

A model showcases a festive drape that's ideal for a pre-wedding bash

Cocktail gowns in sequins and sheer celebrate the fun-loving woman

These models look fierce yet feminine in metallic structured silhouettes

Behind-the-scenes: Models at the fittings and rehearsals

