Inspiring! Fashion Show Inspired By Khoon Bhari Maang; GICW Collection Helmed By Designer Saisha Shinde

By: Anita Aikara | September 20, 2025
Designer Saisha Shinde's collection a collection was bold, unapologetic, and larger than life
All images courtesy: Global India Couture Week
Deepti Gujral wows in a red gown that will remind you of Rekha from Khoon Bhari Maang
The Alpha Woman is here! Fashion took a new turn as art on the ramp
A model showcases a festive drape that's ideal for a pre-wedding bash
Cocktail gowns in sequins and sheer celebrate the fun-loving woman
These models look fierce yet feminine in metallic structured silhouettes
Behind-the-scenes: Models at the fittings and rehearsals
Thanks For Reading!