Bengaluru Bandh: Akasa, SpiceJet, Vistara & IndiGo Airlines Issue Travel Advisories

Farmer groups and pro-Kannada organizations have called for a Bengaluru bandh on September 26, 2023, Tuesday, that is today, to protest the release of Cauvery River water to Tamil Nadu. Over 175 organizations have declared their support for the bandh, indicating a significant level of backing for the protest.

The bandh is expected to disrupt many operations in Bengaluru. This includes the likely shutdown of hotels, restaurants, and private transportation services in the city.

Airlines that operate at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru have issued travel advisories for passengers. They have warned of potential traffic congestion and disruptions in private transportation. Passengers are advised to reach the airport well ahead of their flight times.

Several airlines, including Akasa Air, SpiceJet, Vistara and IndiGo have issued advisories cautioning passengers about the potential disruptions. They recommend arriving at the airport at least 2.5 to 3.5 hours before domestic and international flights to account for potential delays.

Akasa Air informed passengers that public transport services to and from the airport may be impacted by the strike and recommended reaching Bengaluru Airport three hours before their flight departure to ensure a smooth travel experience.

Similarly, SpiceJet advised passengers to "allow sufficient time for their journey" due to the bandh, emphasising that they should arrive at least 180 minutes prior to their departure time to avoid any last-minute complications.

Vistara Airlines also issued an advisory on Monday night, stating, "Due to the 'Bengaluru Bandh' scheduled for September 26, 2023, private transportation services might be disrupted. Customers travelling from Bangalore are advised to allocate extra time for their journey to the airport."

IndiGo Airlines also cautioned passengers, noting that travel time to the airport may be longer than usual due to the bandh and suggested arriving at least 2.5 hours before domestic flights and 3.5 hours before international flights.

In response to the potential inconvenience caused by the bandh, the airlines are offering passengers from Bengaluru, the option to rebook their flights at no extra cost. This allows passengers to reschedule their travel plans if needed.

