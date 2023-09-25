World Tourism Day 2023: 9 Major Tourist Attractions Across India That We All Have Visited Atleast Once

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 25, 2023
World Tourism Day is celebrated on September 27 every year. On this day let's look at few tourist spots that you must have visited atleast once! Taj Mahal at Agra, part of the famous '7 Wonders of The World' is a monument that most of us have visited atleast once. If not, go ahead and plan a trip to Agra for visiting the gorgeous monument
Ajanta Caves in Maharashtra's Aurangabad are unique caves that offer a insite into the ancient Indian art, culture and spirituality. You are lucky to have visited one of the greatest achievements of Indian rock-cut architecture and engineering excellence
Konark Temple is a popular 13th century Sun Temple in Odisha that is another unmissable piece of art. The Konark wheel with 24 spokes has also been adapted into the Tricolour
If you live in Delhi, you might have visited the stunning Red Fort many times. The popular tourist spot is just a stunning architectural marvel that
The Living Root Bridges, Meghalaya are a unique natural wonder that you must visit atleast once in your lifetime. You can trek through the rain-soaked forests to witness these living bridges
Jaipur, Rajasthan is home to various historical monuments like Hawa Mahal, Amber Fort, City Palace, and Jantar Mantar. A visit to the Royal city is something you simply cannot miss
"Gar firdaus, zamin asto, ami asto, ami asto, ami asto!" is a popular quote to describe the beauty of Kashmir -the heaven on earth. You are lucky if you have already visited the stunning Dal lake surrounded by snow-capped mountains and adorned with colourful Shikaras
Shantiniketan from West Bengal that was founded by Rabindranath Tagore is a place that most of us have visited atleast once. If not make sure to visit the place soon! Shantiniketan is now on UNESCO’s World Heritage List
Mysore's City Palace is another popular tourist place that you simply cannot miss. The heritage structure is known for its rich architecture and grandeur
