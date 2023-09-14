Planning A Last Minute Trip? From Ziro To Diu; 7 Places To Visit During The Upcoming Long Weekend

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 14, 2023
Leh and Ladakh are places that are part of every travellers bucket list. Visit the dry desert this upcoming weeked for a much needed adventurous break
Ziro – Arunachal Pradesh is a stunning place to explore nature. And the upcoming long weekend is the perfect time to visit the small town, as the annual Ziro Music Festival will take place then
Diu, the Union Territory is a lesser explored beach destination. Situated at the southern tip of Gujarat, the town is known for its stunning forts, lighthouses and clean beaches
Gangtok, Sikkim is one od the cleanest towns in India. The state known for being World's first organic state, is just stunning. From views of the magnificient Himalayas to the Mall road in Gangtok, you can enjoy the city for your much needed break. Make sure to trtavel in Rope Way in the town for sure
Tarkali, Maharashtra is another lesser explored spot in Maharashtra. The village is known for its clean beaches, and water adventures like snorkelling and scuba diving
Kodaikanal is a hill town in Tamil Nadu. The stunning hill town is perfect for those who want to enjoy their me time away from crowds. You can visit the lakes, and various parks at the hill town
How can we ened a travel list without adding a town from the desert state Rajasthan? Jaisalmer, Rajasthan is one of the most popular tourist destination in Indis. From desert safari to old forts, you have something for everyone. So, why wait? Make the most of the long weekend!
