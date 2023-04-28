'Being zombied is worse than being ghosted', read to know about the latest dating trend

Getting ready for a date? All excited, reached at the venue in time; but what? The worst thing happening to you would be if other person doesn't turn up or if you are chatting with a person for many days and develop feelings for them but that person suddenly disappears; sounds terrible getting ghosted by a person you were in a dating phase with.

Now, a new term has been coined that is 'getting zombied.' At a time when everyone thinks that being ghosted is bad, singer-songwriter Mariel Darling took to TikTok to share the latest horrifying dating trend: being 'zombied', and this toxic dating trend has gone popular.

"Girl, you're being ghosted?" "I'm being zombied," she shared with her 255,900 followers on the platform.

"It's like ghosting, but he comes back from the dead after a couple months and hits you up," she explained in the video with 1.5 million views and 151,100 likes.

Read Also 10 romantic date ideas that will not burn a hole in your pocket

Talking about the dating conditions in New York City, she said, "A zombie apocalypse is extremely similar to dating in New York City."

"Have you ever noticed that they all zombie you at the same time? Like, why are four guys from my past all hitting me up on the same day?", one of her followers commented.

"Mine has a Jesus Christ complex, he comes back every 3 days," another joked.

Dating expert Samantha Jayne told news.com.au that the trend has been around just as long as relationships, adding that players love to adopt this behaviour.

"It can be extremely damaging and confusing. Impacts self confidence and leaves someone feeling anxious about abandonment then when that person reappears can give a sense of hope and a painful reminder of the random departure," she said.

"When an old flame you are over returns out of the blue without an explanation and expects things to be normal, it is cruel and can leave you feeling bewildered.

"Remember this person is appearing with no accountability and expects things to be back to normal as to where they left off."