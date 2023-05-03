Backstreet Boys in India: 7 Iconic songs of the band that you can groove to relive the nostalgia

Backstreet Boys | Getty

The Backstreet Boys (BSB) are back in India after over 13 years. The popular 90s American boy band forays into India after five years of travelling globally to houseful shows and ecstatic audiences, celebrating 30 glorious years of the OG boyband that has continued to stay relevant with their 'The Backstreet Boys' DNA World Tour.'

The band will play at Jio World Gardens, Mumbai, on May 4 and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi on May 5.

The 90s band consisting of Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, and cousins Brian Littrell and Kevin Richardson was formed in 1993 in Orlando. They went viral with their debut album long before going 'viral' implied catching a bug.

Here are 7 iconic songs by the boy band that you should know before attending the concert in Mumbai. So, 90's kids, dust off your dancing shoes and get ready to rock your body to the best beats of the Backstreet Boys.

As Long As You Love Me

When it comes to popularity, 'As Long As You Love Me,' is one of the most popular songs by the American boy band.

Everybody

This dark track has everyone grooving to its beats. The song was the first single released from the second album and is regarded as one of the most successful singles released by the band till date.

I Want It That Way

The song released on April 12, 1999, was the lead single of their third studio album called ‘Millennium’. And is a fan favourite.

Larger Than Life

The song was the second album single, which received five Grammy Award nominations and became one of the best-selling records ever after selling up to 24 million copies worldwide.

More Than That

'More Than That," the band's third single from the Backstreet Boys' fourth studio album Black & Blue. It was co-written by Adam Anders, became a hit for them in 2001.

Helpless When She Smiles

This is a classic BSB song, that is both heartbreaking and highly mature. The song strikes the perfect balance between what first made them famous and how we now view them and ourselves.

The One

Even though it wasn't the best song of the millennium, "The One" showed the band's much-needed development.

