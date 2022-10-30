Azerbaijan Airlines to operate direct flights from Mumbai to Baku from November

Azerbaijan Airlines, the flag carrier of Azerbaijan intends to commence its direct flights between Baku and Mumbai – the commercial hub of India from November onwards.

The airline will operate twice-a-week flights between Mumbai and Baku. The ticket sales for flights have already started. The airline has already been operating flights from Delhi to Baku twice-a-week since August and is now set to start direct flights from Mumbai too. Mumbai travelers can now reach Baku in just four hours to witness the picturesque beauty of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan is a beautiful country, which is also known as the land of fire and Baku, the capital, is a city of winds, being one of the best stops on a trip to Europe. With a beautiful 20 km (65,616 feet) long coastline, this unique city has so much to offer to travelers; from beaches and volcanoes to a cityscape where the ancient meets the new.

Flight tickets for these flights can be booked on the official website of the Airline (www.azal.az), as well as at the air carriers and accredited agencies. The ticket price includes free baggage allowance (up to 23 kg in economy class and up to 32 kg in business class), as well as a full range of cold and hot meals. Passengers who meet the indicated conditions of carriage and who are allowed to fly under the current epidemiological restrictions will be accepted for transportation on these flights.

Information on the rules of entry to Azerbaijan can be found in detail at the link: https://www.azal.az/en/information/covid-azerbaijan.