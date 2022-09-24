Vistara awarded India's Best Airline award for Best Cabin Crew and Staff Services for second year: Qatar Airways secures the first spot

V |

Global air transport ratings organisation Skytrax recently announced the World Airline Awards to outstanding carriers across the world, while Qatar Airways was crowned the World's Best Airline for 2022 for the seventh consecutive year.

In the list of top 20 airlines across the world, has bagged the title of the ‘Best Airline in India and Southern Asia’ award by Skytrax World Airline Awards 2022 held in London, UK, for the second time in a row. Vistara has also been awarded the ‘Best Business Class in India and Southern Asia’ at the award ceremony. The air carrier was voted by the travellers, and the awards included the largest passenger satisfaction survey in the world, including more than 14 million responses.

Vinod Kannan, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara said “It is incredibly heartening for all of us at Vistara to win the ‘Best Airline in India and Southern Asia’ title for the second consecutive year. This award reaffirms the steadfast trust our customers have in us and is a true testament to Vistara setting global benchmarks for excellence in operations and service delivery. We are also humbled to have won the ‘Best Airline Staff Service’ and ‘Best Cabin Crew’ honours that celebrate the invincible spirit of all our employees - on the frontline and behind the scenes - to provide our customers the finest experience every single day.”

Read Also Air India, AirAsia and Vistara unite to elevate development of sustainable aviation fuel

The statement further read, "We are also delighted to have been recognised as the “Best Business Class in India and Southern Asia”. Warm hospitality and thoughtfulness are integral to the intrinsic customer-first culture at Vistara, and our extraordinary teams endeavour to deliver it consistently. We sincerely thank all our loyal customers for their faith in us and express our heartfelt gratitude to Skytrax for the recognitions.”

Commenting on the Awards for Vistara, Edward Plaisted, CEO of Skytrax said, "Vistara continues to set new standards across the Indian air travel market, and as the airline has grown its long haul network it is now receiving the due recognition for being the Best Airline in India and Southern Asia. With Vistara’s staff receiving the award for the Best Staff Service in India and Southern Asia, these successes are a fabulous achievement. Vistara has been a strong and consistent performer in the awards in recent years and this year moves into the World’s Top 20 Airlines for the first time ever.”

After Qatar, Singapore Airlines won the second spot on the list of the World's top airlines. Singapore Airlines’ success has been fueled by its dedication to customer service," according to Skytrax.

Emirates was named the world's third-best airline and Japan's ANA All Nippon Airways fourth. World's long-distance airline Qantas Airways of Australia took the fifth spot while Japan Airlines with four hubs in Tokyo, Nagoya and Okinawa and Osaka secured sixth position.

Turkish Airlines was seventh on the list and Air France and Korean Air ranked eighth and Ninth leaving tenth spot for Swiss International Air Lines.

The list of outstanding air-bound carriers was finalised on the basis of service and hospitality. The responses were recorded between September 2021 and August 2022. The airline has reached 20th position worldwide after moving to eight places up from last year; this marks the entry of the airline in the World’s Top 20 list for the first time ever. Vistara also ranked 20th in the list of World's Best Economy Class Airlines and 9th in the list of Best Airlines in Asia 2022.

Here is the list of other top-ranking airlines.

Rank 11: British Airways for Best Airline Staff Service in Europe and Best Cabin Crew in Europe.

Rank 12: Etihad Airways: Best Airline Staff Service in the Middle East.

Rank 13: China Southern Best Airline in China.

Rank 14: Hainan Airlines: Best Airline Staff Service in China, Best Business Class in China, Best Business Class Lounge in China, Best Economy Class in China, Best Airline Cabin Cleanliness in China and Best Airline Cabin Crew in China.

Rank 19: Virgin Atlantic: Best Business Class Lounge, World's Best Premium Economy Class, Best Premium Economy Class Airline in Europe and Best Business Class in Europe.

Rank 20: Vistara Best Airline in India/South Asia, Best Airline Staff Service in India/South Asia and Best Cabin Crew in India/South Asia.