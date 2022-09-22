Air India, AirAsia and Vistara unite to elevate development of sustainable aviation fuel

/Representational image | Unlsplash

Air India, AirAsia India and Vistara (Tata Group Airlines) unite with the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research - Indian Institute of Petroleum (CSIR-IIP) to collaborate and work together on the research, development and deployment of sustainable aviation fuels (SAFs).

The MOU also outlines the intent of the signatories to work together in a variety of other areas related to sustainable aviation. The focus of the partnership is the exploration of Single Reactor HEFA Technology for Drop-in liquid Sustainable Aviation and Automotive Fuel (DILSAAF).

The footprint of continued use of petroleum-derived fuel for aviation is considerable with greenhouse gas and carbon emissions being of significant concern across the globe. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has committed to achieving net-zero carbon emissions from their operations by 2050 in line with the objectives of the Paris Agreement to limit global warming to 1.5 degree Celsius.

As per IATA, the aviation industry's net-zero carbon emissions target is focused on delivering maximum reduction in emissions at source, with the adoption of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) contributing around 65% of the reduction in emissions, in addition to innovative new propulsion technologies, and other efficiency improvements.

CSIR - IIP is located at Dehradun and dedicated to R&D in the hydrocarbon sector. Its charter is to provide competitive and sustainable technologies and products to meet the requirements of the ever-growing energy sector and develop capacity and capability in new energy areas such as bio, hydrogen and solar energy and their innovative combination.