 HAL Q3 FY26 Profit Surges 29.6% YoY To ₹1,867 Crore, Revenue Up 10.65% To ₹7,699 Crore
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessHAL Q3 FY26 Profit Surges 29.6% YoY To ₹1,867 Crore, Revenue Up 10.65% To ₹7,699 Crore

HAL Q3 FY26 Profit Surges 29.6% YoY To ₹1,867 Crore, Revenue Up 10.65% To ₹7,699 Crore

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) reported a 29.6 percent YoY jump in Q3 FY26 consolidated net profit to Rs 1,866.66 crore from Rs 1,439.79 crore last year, with revenue from operations rising 10.65 percent to Rs 7,698.80 crore. The Board declared a first interim dividend of Rs 35 per equity share (face value Rs 5), with record date February 18, 2026, and payment by March 14, 2026.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 02:17 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

Mumbai: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on Thursday reported a strong financial performance for the December quarter of the current financial year (Q3 FY26) as the defence public sector company posted a 29.6 per cent year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit.

HAL’s profit after tax for the quarter stood at Rs 1,866.66 crore, compared to Rs 1,439.79 crore in the same period last financial year (Q3 FY25), according to an exchange filing.

Read Also
Hindustan Aeronautics Seals Major Deal With American Defence Major GE Aerospace To Procure 113 Jet...
article-image

The company’s revenue from operations also increased during the quarter, rising 10.65 per cent year-on-year to Rs 7,698.80 crore in Q3 of FY26. Along with the quarterly results, HAL’s Board of Directors announced a first interim dividend for FY26. The company declared a dividend of Rs 35 per equity share of face value Rs 5 each, fully paid up, the public sector firm said in its regulatory filing. HAL has set Wednesday, (February 18), as the record date to determine eligible shareholders for the dividend.

“The Board of Directors of the Company has declared first interim dividend of Rs 35 per equity share of Rs 5 each fully paid up for the Financial Year 2025-26,” the firm said in its regulatory filing. The company said the dividend amount will be paid to eligible investors on or before March 14, 2026. HAL has maintained a consistent dividend payout history over the years and has announced 14 dividends since March 28, 2019. In the last 12 months, the company has paid dividends totalling Rs 40 per share, resulting in a dividend yield of 0.98 per cent. The previous dividend declared by HAL was Rs 15 per share, with a record date of August 21, 2025.

FPJ Shorts
'Let's Not Hide Behind Curtains Of Ignorance...': Taapsee Pannu Urges People To Watch 'Rooted Real Stories' Ahead Of Assi Release
'Let's Not Hide Behind Curtains Of Ignorance...': Taapsee Pannu Urges People To Watch 'Rooted Real Stories' Ahead Of Assi Release
SBI CBO Recruitment 2026: Last Date Of Registration Extended Till February 25; Check Details Here
SBI CBO Recruitment 2026: Last Date Of Registration Extended Till February 25; Check Details Here
TRP Report Week 5: Top 10 Shows: Anupamaa Reclaims Top Spot, Naagin 7 Maintains Consistency, While Mr. & Mrs. Parshuram Makes Debut In Top 10
TRP Report Week 5: Top 10 Shows: Anupamaa Reclaims Top Spot, Naagin 7 Maintains Consistency, While Mr. & Mrs. Parshuram Makes Debut In Top 10
Thane: 62-Year-Old Woman's Hand Fractured After Autorickshaw Driver Pushes Her Onto Road Over Fare Dispute
Thane: 62-Year-Old Woman's Hand Fractured After Autorickshaw Driver Pushes Her Onto Road Over Fare Dispute

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has been changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

HAL Q3 FY26 Profit Surges 29.6% YoY To ₹1,867 Crore, Revenue Up 10.65% To ₹7,699 Crore
HAL Q3 FY26 Profit Surges 29.6% YoY To ₹1,867 Crore, Revenue Up 10.65% To ₹7,699 Crore
Shadowfax Consolidated Net Profit Surges Over 4x YoY To ₹34.86 Crore In Q3 FY26, Revenue Jumps 65%
Shadowfax Consolidated Net Profit Surges Over 4x YoY To ₹34.86 Crore In Q3 FY26, Revenue Jumps 65%
Flipkart IPO Plans Drive Food Delivery Entry Talks, Zomato & Swiggy Shares Fall As Competition Fears...
Flipkart IPO Plans Drive Food Delivery Entry Talks, Zomato & Swiggy Shares Fall As Competition Fears...
Flipkart IPO Push Drives Food Delivery Entry Plans, Bengaluru Pilot Likely As Firm Targets...
Flipkart IPO Push Drives Food Delivery Entry Plans, Bengaluru Pilot Likely As Firm Targets...
0% GST On Adult Diapers Soon? Delhi High Court Tells Centre To Decide
0% GST On Adult Diapers Soon? Delhi High Court Tells Centre To Decide