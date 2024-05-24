Avneet Kaur and Shantanu Maheshwari Twin In White At Their International Film Announcement, 'Love In Vietnam' At Cannes 2024

Instagram

Avneet Kaur and Shantanu Maheshwari twinned in white at the launch of their first international movie at Cannes, which is called 'Love In Vietnam'. Avneet Kaur is often known for her fashion statements and sense of styling. She has won the hearts of millions of fans through her work over the years. She started as a child artist and has several great achievement's now that she is 22. Before she dropped her Cannes debut look on Instagram, she posted a hint for her fans mentioning how excited she is for the upcoming moment and asked her fans to stay tuned.

The actors shared a glimpse of their film on Instagram. Shantanu wrote, "Thrilled to unveil the first look of our film #LoveInVietnam at Cannes! I’m excited to finally be able to share this, our groundbreaking India-Vietnam collaboration!" The poster hints at a strong love story between the trio. The poster shows Avneet and Shantanu locking eyes with each other while Kha Ngan is holding a guitar.

The 77th Cannes Film Festival has been in full swing since the day it began on May 14th. Indian actors, actresses and influencers have been walking the red carpet of Cannes in large number and it is indeed a proud moment.

Many Indian films have been nominated in various categories that are to be screened at the Cannes Film Festival. Avneet and Shantanu launching their first international film at Cannes is historic.

Shantanu looked handsome in a white embellished jacket with matching white trousers, whereas Avneet looked stunned in a-white outfit that had a long trail. The drama around the shoulder of the outfit is what steals attention. She complimented her look with black kohled eye makeup and nude lip color. The hair-do and silver shimmery shoes also elevated her look.