Arunachal Pradesh's Koloriang contends for the title of the 'Wettest Place on Earth'

Arunachal Pradesh's Koloriang | Twitter

Koloriang, a town nestled in Arunachal Pradesh's Kurung Kumey district and bordering Tibet, is contending for the 'Wettest Place on Earth' title. Currently, 'Mawsynram' located in the East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya state, holds the title of wettest place on Earth.

The town has recently gained attention as the residents assert that Koloriang surpasses the rainfall records of Mawsynram, urging the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) to install rain gauges for accurate measurements, according to an India Today NE report.

Situated at an elevation of 1000 meters above sea level, Koloriang is embraced by towering mountains and encircled by administrative areas such as Sarli, Damin, and Parsiparlo. Located approximately 255 km from the state capital, Itanagar, the town's natural beauty lures visitors interested in nature walks and trekking, offering breathtaking landscapes to explore. Notably, Lurugh Pass near Sarli, merely 40 km from Koloriang, is gaining popularity as a prominent tourist destination owing to its heavy snowfall.

Koloriang's inhabitants, who have experienced an exceptional deluge throughout the year except during the months of October to December, are convinced that the town receives the highest amount of rainfall when compared to other regions. They suggest that if the IMD consistently records and verifies these figures, Koloriang could rightfully claim the title of the wettest place on Earth.

The current wettest place on Earth

The current wettest place on Earth is Mawsynram, located in the East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya state, with an average annual rainfall of 11,871 mm. The name Mawsynram itself translates as the 'abode of clouds'.

Prior to this, Cherrapunji in Meghalaya - about 15km away from Mawsyram - was the wettest place on Earth. Cherrapunji receives 11359.4 mm of rainfall in a year (average of the 1971-2020 period).