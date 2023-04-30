Travelling to South Korea? 9 Places to visit at BTS' Jungkook's favourite destination- Jeju Island

Expedia

Hallasan National Park is home to Mt. Hallasan, the highest peak in South Korea. The beautiful scenic place is an UNESCO World Heritage site

Tripadvisor

Jeju Aqua Planet is a beautiful aquatic park that houses over 5,000 marine creatures, including dolphins, sharks and sea turtles

Tripadvisor

Jeju Folk Village Museum showcases traditional Jeju Island life. From thatched-roof houses, food and crafts workshops, and live performances, it has something for everyone

SouthKoreatourism

Seongsan Ilchulbong Peak is the most popular places on the island. It is a volcanic cone that offers breathtaking views

SouthKoreatourism

Jeju Teddy Bear Museum showcases a collection of teddy bears from around the world

Tripadvisor

Manjanggul Cave is a 2,000 year old lava tube formed during a volcanic eruption. The cave is an UNESCO World Heritage Site

SouthKoreatourism

Cheonjeyeon Waterfall is a beautiful falls surrounded by vegetation & volcanic rock formations

Tripadvisor

Jeju Loveland is a park that showcases human sexuality in art with over 140 erotic statues and exhibits

Tripadvisor

Jungmun Beach is one of the most popular beaches to visit in the island

Tripadvisor

