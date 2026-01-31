 Art Exhibition At Fundação Oriente Reflects Goa’s Ongoing Realities
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleArt Exhibition At Fundação Oriente Reflects Goa’s Ongoing Realities

Art Exhibition At Fundação Oriente Reflects Goa’s Ongoing Realities

The exhibition hosted by the Fundação Oriente brings together works addressing heritage, environment, and change. On view till February 7, 2026

Nicole SuaresUpdated: Saturday, January 31, 2026, 07:26 PM IST
article-image
Mitesh Tendulkar |

At a time when Goa is witnessing the steady erosion of its heritage and mounting threats to its environment, art reflects the changing scenarios. At the Visual Arts Awards in Panjim, hosted by the Fundação Oriente, artists use their canvases to reflect forgotten histories and fragile ecosystems. The recently concluded edition saw 104 submissions across drawing, paintings, photography, printmaking, sculpture, and other genres. 

Mapusa-born artist Mitesh Tendulkar and first place winner of the competition drew inspiration from the 500-year old home in his city. For him, it represents layered histories that continue to exist even as they risk being forgotten. “These spaces carry memories, identities, and ways of life that cannot be replaced by new structures,” says Mitesh. Describing his work as a “quiet protest against forgetting,” he adds, “It urges us to see these homes not as expendable structures, but as living vessels of culture, community, and belonging. Once these spaces are gone, they cannot be recreated—only remembered.”

The scattered tiles on the roof speak of a rupture between memory and progress, while the small, contemplative figure mourns what is being erased. The aerial perspective allows the viewer to see the house as a whole—its gaps, exposed interiors, and fractures resembling an open wound. “This perspective creates a sense of distance and vulnerability,” Mitesh explains, “placing the viewer in the position of a silent observer, much like time itself.”

Nandini Raiker

Nandini Raiker |

On the opposite wall,  second-place winner Sunil Shirodkar's Protector of Sailors and the Sea, reflects faith and tradition. The mixed-media piece showcases the coastal life of Siridao village, where the artist grew up. The work is a tribute to the sea and the communities shaped by it—marked by reverence, risk, and resilience. “The ocean is generous, but it is never gentle. It remembers every journey,” Sunil writes in his concept note. His artwork incorporates fragments of an old fishing boat, its blue paint cracked and peeled by salt, storms, and time. At the centre rests the image of Mother Mary holding the child Jesus, her calm gaze set against the chaos of the waves. The chipped blue paint symbolises the sea, while the raw fabric beneath speaks of humility and endurance, much like the lives shaped by tides and prayer.

FPJ Shorts
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman To Present Union Budget 2026-27 In Parliament Today; Focus On Growth, Fiscal Discipline
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman To Present Union Budget 2026-27 In Parliament Today; Focus On Growth, Fiscal Discipline
Sunetra Pawar Sworn In As Maharashtra Deputy CM, Exposes Growing Fault Lines In Pawar Family
Sunetra Pawar Sworn In As Maharashtra Deputy CM, Exposes Growing Fault Lines In Pawar Family
Union Budget 2026 Live Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman To Present Her 9th Budget Today At 11 am, Tax Relief In Focus
Union Budget 2026 Live Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman To Present Her 9th Budget Today At 11 am, Tax Relief In Focus
Bombay HC Rules MMRDA Cannot Force TDR As Compensation, Orders Cash Payment For SCLR Land Acquisition
Bombay HC Rules MMRDA Cannot Force TDR As Compensation, Orders Cash Payment For SCLR Land Acquisition
Sunil Shirodkar

Sunil Shirodkar |

Sonia Rodrigues Sabharwal’s Healer of the Ecosystem addresses an urgent need of the time. “These works are a statement made to society, community, and all of us as humans,” says Sonia. “The Earth is a rare gem—it has all the natural resources to look after every being, big and small.” She believes unchecked greed has led to widespread environmental damage. “Goa bleeds with deforestation, hill cutting, coal transportation and holding, and sand silting. Every day, at every moment, something is dying.”

Sonia Rodrigues

Sonia Rodrigues |

Another artist engaging with environmental concerns is Nandini Raiker, whose work Dystopia emerged from her observations of Goa’s changing landscapes. “Places that were once alive with mangroves, birds, and water bodies are being replaced by concrete, highways, and development projects,” she says. “What disturbed me was not just the physical destruction, but the slow disappearance of entire ecosystems.” The painting presents a sombre vision of the future—a world where nature has been pushed to the edge, dry, silent, and forgotten. A withered dried fish lies on the shore against the mangroves. Departing from her usual bright and positive palette, Nandini describes the work as a deliberate shift. Using watercolour and acrylic, she creates sharp contrasts and textured layers that evoke dryness, decay, and stillness. Through Dystopia, she wants viewers to feel the silence and loss—and to question what led to it. “If art can spark even a small moment of awareness or responsibility toward nature,” she says, “it has done something meaningful.”

Read Also
Dhimant Vyas Talks About Creating Stop-Motion Title Sequence For 'Sitaare Zameen Par' & More
article-image

The conflict between man and tiger finds a place in Anish Abhijit Naik's Waaghro. He captures the transformation in the hills of Vagheri and the tussle between the tiger and the capitalist. The concrete fencing pillars across the painting serves as a metaphor for rapid construction encroaching on indigenous lands. The tiger resists this change.

Together, the works at the Visual Arts Awards showcase form a quiet yet powerful call for awareness and protection. The show ends on February 7, 2026.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Director Anusha Rizvi Returns With 'The Great Shamsuddin Family,' A Deeply Human Story
Director Anusha Rizvi Returns With 'The Great Shamsuddin Family,' A Deeply Human Story
Author Sita Bhaskar’s New Novel Pays Tribute To R.K. Narayan Ahead Of 120th Birth Anniversary
Author Sita Bhaskar’s New Novel Pays Tribute To R.K. Narayan Ahead Of 120th Birth Anniversary
Why Your Workday Feels Like An Emotional Marathon—And How To Survive It
Why Your Workday Feels Like An Emotional Marathon—And How To Survive It
Buzz By The Bay: Certified Sexologist Kaamna Bhojwani On Why AI Is 'Coming for Our Most Vulnerable...
Buzz By The Bay: Certified Sexologist Kaamna Bhojwani On Why AI Is 'Coming for Our Most Vulnerable...
Book Review: Mafia Queens Of India By S. Hussain Zaidi And Velly Thevar Explores Women In Crime
Book Review: Mafia Queens Of India By S. Hussain Zaidi And Velly Thevar Explores Women In Crime