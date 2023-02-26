Anosmia Awareness Day: 5 Interesting facts about 'smell' that will blow your mind

Do you know what "nose blindness" is ? The name might sound bizarre, but in reality it is a disease where the patient loses the sense of smell. Anosmia is the partial or complete loss of the sense of smell. This loss may be temporary or permanent.

Anosmia Awareness Day is observed on February 27 every year. It is a day to spread awareness about anosmia, which is the loss of the sense of smell, or as some people call it, "nose blindness."

Losing your sense of smell can be frightening!

Common conditions that irritate the nose’s lining, such as allergies or a cold, can lead to temporary anosmia.

More serious conditions that affect the brain or nerves, such as brain tumors or head trauma, can cause permanent loss of smell. Old age sometimes causes anosmia.

Anosmia usually isn’t serious, but it can have a profound effect on a person’s quality of life.

People with anosmia may not be able to fully taste foods and may lose interest in eating. This can lead to weight loss or malnutrition.

5 interesting facts about 'smell' that will blow your mind

Your scent cells can regenerate and are renewed every 30 to 60 days.

A human being's nose can detect at least one trillion distinct scents.

Dogs can distinguish non-identical twins based on odor, and they have more scent cells than humans, almost 44 times more.

According to research, African-Americans and Hispanics experience age-related loss of smell earlier than Caucasians.

Everyone has a unique identity odour similar to a fingerprint, which means no two people can smell things the same way.

Anosmia can also lead to depression because it may impair one’s ability to smell or taste pleasurable foods.

