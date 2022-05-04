Ankur Chandrakant, meet the forensic and cybersecurity expert who enthrals as producer in media and entertainment world

A lot has already spoken about how a few individuals and professionals struggled their way to reach the top of their chosen industries still; it feels a lot more light must be thrown on their life journeys and the many choices they made to up their game in their work and make their name prominent in their fields.

Ankur Chandrakant is all about this and much more, who today has not only immersed himself in the digital forensic science space but has also made sure to create innovations as a one-of-a-kind forensic and cybersecurity expert in the field.

The much celebrated and awarded with various certifications and affiliations cybersecurity expert Ankur Chandrakant never stopped hustling in life and to explore much more in his career; he even ventured into the Defi space as an NFT, blockchain, and crypto proponent while also scaling and expanding cyber training ventures and EdTech startups. He gives back to the community through free-of-cost cyber counselling and cyber sessions to make their social accounts 100% hack proof. However, there is more than what meets the eye in the case of Ankur Chandrakant. Apart from making it big as a knowledgeable personality in the digital forensic world, he has also made his rising presence in media and entertainment as a producer. Under Listed Media Productions, he has three web series in the pipeline, one on cybercrime and cyber terrorism (All Indian cast); the production will resume in June 2022, after being stalled due to the pandemic.



His website- https://listedmagazines.com/ offers online and offline Magazine editions, Model Portfolio, Short Movies, and Web series Production, spread across Mumbai, Delhi, Chandigarh, and Dehradun. Ace Indian singer Jubin Nautiyal was on the inaugural cover of the Listed Magazine. On the other hand, he has $9.4 million in crypto assets (according to CertiK and PeckShield’s audit) and has even invested in several crypto mining rigs in Dubai, Brazil, and Barcelona.

In the coming six months, Ankur Chandrakant aims to triple that sum to $30 million and plans to utilize his crypto money to build Cyber Schools and Hospitals in India as part of the #EachOneTeachTwo #AbSuccessParSabkaHak initiative.



This year in February, he even conducted a free speech Live ‘Cyber workshop’ for Digital Creators and Influencers of Dubai and Indonesia and now is looking forward to offer free live sessions for Indian Influencers, creators and their followers to ensure that cybercrime awareness goes in the right direction.

Through these workshops and seminars, he says that law enforcement agencies and state government bodies will also be benefited, as less numbers of cyber reporting will shed little load of their shoulders and desks.

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 03:30 PM IST