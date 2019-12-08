Anisha Sengupta: Loss & healing

When you loved that person, they were like your knight in shining armour/ the angel of your dreams. Now that the tables have turned you feel this way. Just let go, thinking of them is like devoting the precious moments of your life which you could have utilised for doing something that makes you happy. Constantly thinking bad about them will cage your mind and spread negativity. Free yourself. No one can do that for you. I realised that it was my mistake, what should I do? Firstly, try not to ponder over past mistakes done when the relation was subsisting. Having said that, if you are sure that the split is an outcome of your mistakes, apologise. Explain, it’s never too late. If they are not willing to listen or you are not on talking terms with them any more, forgive yourself and wish good for them. And leave it at that.

‘I am still in love with that person, what to do?’ Ask yourself, is it worth it? And be honest. One sided things never work out. It is not wrong to love but do not succumb to that feeling. Don’t end up doing things which are not good for you. Take a decision and stick to it, do not be a fence sitter.

‘He/ she is sending me negative texts/ making angry phone calls, what should I do, how should I respond?’ Just be calm. As far as possible not only in such cases, but in general, one should try to avoid, ignore or forego the negativity in life. If you cannot do that, then deal with it. But do not consume yourself in it. Actions are a result of one’s state of mind. If they are passing on negativity, perhaps they have nothing better to offer.