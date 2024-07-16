Anant Anbani and Radhika Merchant's Wedding Had A Lavish Menu Of Over 2500 Dishes

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got married in an opulent ceremony in July 12, 2024 at the Jio World Convention Centre. Several Personalities around the world attended their union. From foreign politicians, spiritual gurus, tech maestros, Bollywood Industry to all the who's and who were present at this wedding.

This lavish was the epitome of grandeur and so was the food served at the wedding. According to reports and a few social media videos by personalities, the food menu at the Ambani wedding consisted of over 2500+ dishes featuring Indian and global cuisine. Let's have a look at a few dishes that were served in the menu.

Instagram

What was the cuisine at Anant-Radhika's wedding?

The grand Ambani wedding was hosted at the Jio World Convection Centre. According to reports, there was entire floor dedicated to food. It comprised of both local and global cuisine. The floor had varieties in food. To represent the rich heritage and culture of Indian cuisine, there were various stalls installed that showcased diversity in Indian cuisine based on every state. There were stalls with delicacies from Maharashtra, Punjab, Kerela etc.

During her recent visit to Kashi Vishwanath to seek blessings for her children, Nita Ambani tasted some delicious chaat from the famous 'Kashi Chaat Bhandaar' in Varanasi. In the wedding, there was a stall set by the same chaat bhandaar consisting of various chaat such as samosa chaat, ragda-puri and rabdi. They also a had a stall of the Ambani's the best South Indian outlet, Cafe Rameswaram. The guests at the wedding had over 2500 vegetarian options to choose from. It truly was lavish!

Instagram

International Cuisines

The Ambani's also invited Peruvian chef Virgilio Martínez, the mastermind behind Lima’s Central, crowned the world’s best restaurant in 2023. Along with him, they also invited famous Goan chef Avinash Martins. Both these chefs created a beautiful world of delicacies.

Instagram

Zucchini and asparagus tiradito, cashew roll with mountain chimichurri, avocado emulsion and Peruvian corn, purple amaranth, cashew roll with mountain chimichurri, fresh cheese and cantaloupe ceviche with burrata were some of dishes that chef Martinez served.

Pao de queso, grilled sweet potato and maize gallette, brussel sprouts kismur, wok-tossed edamame and delicate coconut carpaccio, and grilled oyster mushroom xacuti were among the delicacies provided by Chef Martins' Cavatina.

The food sections also had a variety of desserts to choose from. Influencers and a few creators took to Instagram how great their experience of attending this weeding was.