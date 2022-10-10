Amitabh Bachchan birthday special: Inside Big B's House Jalsa

Amitabh Bachchan at Jalsa | Twitter

The biggest superstar of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan, has ruled Millions of hearts for over five decades. Over the years his fan following has only increased and you can tell this just by going and standing outside his house every Sunday. His fans stand outside with flowers and gifts just to get a glimpse of him. Today, Jalsa is an iconic landmark in Mumbai for this very reason.

Big B’s house has been the family home of the Bachchans for over two decades. An interesting fact to note is that he didn’t actually purchase this property. According to reports it was gifted to him by director and producer Ramesh Sippy as his remuneration fee for the 80’s superhit movie Satte pe Satta.

This two-storied bungalow at a prime location in Juhu, Mumbai with supreme interiors paired with magnificent artwork is priced anywhere between INR 100 to INR 120 Crore. Ahead of his birthday we take you on a quick but fascinating tour inside Shahensha's house.

The name of Amitabh's family home is Jalsa which means celebration. This house is fully equipped with modern amenities, floor-to-ceiling windows, striking chandeliers, baroque art pieces, and stately rugs, shelves with perfect mirror work and earth stones. It has a balanced architecture of wooden and modern design. Just like the Bachchans, their home is as poised and elegant.

A stunning picture of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan in their living room in Jalsa. | Instagram

Besides the regular rooms, Jalsa also has two private study rooms for both Big B and Abhishek, a well-equipped gym, and a recording studio where Amitabh Bachchan spends a lot of his time.

Amitabh Bachchan is known for sharing pictures frequently and the same can be seen in his house. Many walls of his home are decorated with family pictures from different stages of life perfectly capturing memories.

Navya and Agastya Neveli in the family room of the Amitabh Bachchan house | Twitter

The overall look and feel of the house is grand but add to it is the generous use of wood in the interiors and you see a warm house, a kind that we all aspire to live in.

Living Area in Jalsa

The formal living area designed to entertain guests has a very royal look to it. It is the perfect blend of traditional and modern architecture. You can see high arches with traditional work, stunning crystal chandeliers on the ceiling, spectacular Turkish rugs on the floor and the most stunning table for flowers. You can also spot brass wears and silver art pieces that add richness to the place. Some would also say that it helps to balance the house with all five elements.

Shweta Nanda posing with daughter Navya Neveli Nanda in the living area of Jalsa. | Instagram

Art Works Inside Big B's House

Every member in the Bachchan family is an art lover. You can see various big and small size paintings of renowned artists inside their house and in most of their pictures. To give you a hint of the richness of the paintings there is a Manjit Bawa painting of the Bull with a blue background. It is a symbol of power, speed and strength. This is estimated to be around INR 4 crore. Last Diwali, the Bachchan family shared on social media a family photo, which also showed the artwork of a bull painting in the backdrop.

The Bachchan family | Instagram

Another magnificent piece is a fold-out Tanjore painting near the porch. With intricacies and details, it is a dazzling, regal piece framed in thick black and has a South-Indian style to it.

Shweta and Jaya Bachchan posing in front of the wall art. | Instagram

Amitabh Bachchan's House Office

Amitabh Bachchan has always taken his acting and other professional commitments very seriously. You can always see various other celebrities in his house discussing scripts, participating in readings, and much more in Big B’s office area.

Brahmastra team in Jalsa | Instagram

The study has a plush leather chesterfield seating in green with a wall full of different pictures of both the senior and junior Bachchan and another stunning masterpiece in blue, yellow and red. On one of the other walls, you can see a floor to ceiling accent with ‘Words’ written all over and ‘Silence’ in the middle.

His office has amazing wooden flooring with a stunning leather chest.

Big B at Jalsa | Instagram

Big B's House Study

The Bachchan family truly appreciates literature and why not after all Big B’s father, Harivansh Rai Bachchan was a poet and writer. The study room, in Jalsa, has a tall custom-designed table, where the Goodbye actor likes to stand and work. The room also has a library filled with books - old, new and vintage, a workstation, and a comfortable couch. The wooden wall adds to the décor and like the other rooms, it is adorned with paintings and photos. You also have wood paneled corners and designer cane lighting to add to the aesthetics of the place.

Amitabh Bachchan at Jalsa | Instagram

Recording Studio at Jalsa

Just like every other room in the house, the recording studio too is done up tastefully. The room is very classy and comfortable with an intricately designed wallpaper, a ceiling light, a stand-out single seater, a comfortable couch, and the world- class recording equipment.

AB at his studio in Jalsa | Instagram

Amitji at his studio | Instagram

The Family Room

The family room has green walls and a comfortable couch in a neutral tone with colourful cushions. This is the place where the family generally spends quality time together. You can also see numerous family portraits with quirky art that give it a more homely feel.

Abhishek and Shweta with their mother Jaya Bachchan in the family room of the Amitabh Bachchan house | Instagram

Big B's in-house gym

We all know that fitness plays a major role in the lives of the Bachchans and the actor himself follows a very strict fitness regime. It is obvious the Bachchan house will have a well-equipped gym. The gym is complete with world- class amenities and equipment for all kinds of physical training such as dumbbells, bench press, treadmill cycles, an Olympic bar and many more. It is here that the family workout.

Big B working out at his gym in Jalsa | Instagram

House Garden

Big B’s house also has a well-manicured, lush green garden too. It is here where the family spends time in the evening and the Shehensha of Bollywood spends time reading newspapers and playing with his grand- daughter Aaradhya. The Piku actor himself has planted various trees in this garden. The family celebrates festivals like Diwali and also lights the Holi bonfire here in the garden. Jalsa also has a terrace, where the Bachchans spend a lot of their time together and during Karva Chauth they all do the rituals on the terrace.

Amitabh Bachchan planting trees in Jalsa | Instagram

Amitabh Bachchan celebrating festival at Jalsa | Pinterest

AB House Temple

The superstar often shares photos of Diwali puja, Saraswati puja, or Ganesh Chaturthi. It is said that the idols kept in the temple have been decorated with ornate jewels. There is also a huge floor-to-ceiling Tanjore painting of deities on one of the walls, which is further decorated with multiple metal lotuses at the base.

Bachchan Family at Jalsa | Instagram