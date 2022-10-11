Amitabh Bachchan birthday: Five unique accessories of Big B in some of his iconic movies

5 Amitabh Bachchan's unique accessories that made his character in his movie even more impactful |

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan has always been a style icon for generations. The actor never shies away from experimenting with his roles and so as his costumes and accessories which eventually became style statements and an integral part of his role in the movie. From his neckband in Trishul to his salt and pepper look; Bachchan Saheb has been a 'trendsetter' always. Let's have a look at some the unique accessories that he used to enhance his characters in movies.

Trishul- Black neckband

Amitabh Bachchan's Black neckband In Trishul |

The neckband in Trishul movie enhanced AB's look and added power to the angry-young man image he carried in the 80s. The revenge-seeking character of Vijay became a rage in then younger generation. The neckband is still in trend.

Muqaddar Ka Sikander- Porcelain doll

Porcelain doll in Muqaddar Ka Sikander |

Sikandar's love for his Memsaab in the movie is reflected through his emotion of gifting his much loved porcelian doll to her since he was a little boy. The doll still holds special place in most Indian households for girls.

Yaarana- Bodysuit with lights

Bodysuit with lights in Yaarana |

It is out of our imagination to think of something like a bodysuit which has glowing light bulbs on it. Only Big B had that personality to pull it off with such grace and dance on Saara Zamana song. His fans completely adored his looks.

Deewaar- 786 Badge

786 Badge in Deewaar |

Who can forget the much loved Billa No. 786 of Vijay in Deewaar movie? The 786 badge according to Vijay (his character in the film) was his protector. The number 786 has religious significance as well. In an interview, the megastar mentioned, "After the release of Deewaar, number plates of cars and necklaces and pendants bearing 786 number became most prominent."

Coolie - gamchha

Gamcha in Coolie |

The most basic stuff almost every man still carries in rural parts of India, but when Amitabh Bachchan rolled that piece of cloth around his neck, it became a style statement. The gamchha around his neck with a red coolie uniform in his movie Coolie also became a part of many films in the coming years.