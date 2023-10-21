Amidst Festive Mayhem, Here’s How You Can Create a Relaxing Zen-like Vibe At Home

With the festive season approaching, a cacophony of chaos, confusion, laughter, joy, and celebrations naturally occurs. In such times, having a room or little corner where you can relax and unwind after a long day is what really matters. Here’s how to make minor changes and experience tranquillity at home during the upcoming festive season! Palash Agrawal, the founder of Vedas Exports suggests some tips to add beauty to your space using design techniques this festive season!

Do a cleaning spree

Religious festivals are an excellent time to clean the house and eliminate all the clutter. Taking this one step alone can instantly make your home look airy, spacious, and vibrant, creating a sense of calm. Once you have cleared out the clutter, organise your furniture and electronic items to allow free movement and more open space. This will make your space more manageable and help you achieve a better state of flow.

Embrace natural elements

Incorporating natural elements such as plants, flowers, twisted branches, and seashells can help infuse life into any room, reduce stress, and create a calming atmosphere. Moreover, these décor elements like metal vases or planters are pocket-friendly and easy to maintain, making the process of doing up the house hassle-free and enjoyable. And what better feeling than celebrating your festivals responsibly and sustainably? Just ensure you don’t go overboard with these eco-friendly décor items. This way, you can bring the outdoors in and keep your space mess-free.

Keeps things minimal

If you want a calm, clutter-free environment, using décor elements and accessories sparingly is ideal. Extra bright and excess of décor pieces can be jarring and interrupt the calmness of your home. So, when decking up the space for the festive season, consider adding limited accessories and fixtures in natural elements like wood, metals, clay, and natural stones. To enhance the calming effect, integrate candles, paintings of waterfalls, and tabletop fountains or figurines.

Lighting matters

Lighting can make a huge difference in how one feels in the space. So, instead of harsh lighting, use soft lighting by incorporating lamps, candles, and dim lights. This will seem visually appealing and create a warm and inviting aura. During the day, open up the blinds and curtains and give space to natural light as much as possible. This will help you feel fresh, joyous, and comfortable and contribute to your health.