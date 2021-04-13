Ambedkar Jayanti 2021: 12 inspirational quotes you ought to know

Ambedkar Jayanti also known as Bhim Jayanti is an annual festival observed on April 14 to commemorate the memory of B.R. Ambedkar.

Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar also known as Babasaheb Ambedkar is an Indian polymath, father of the constitution of India and civil rights activist. Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar's birthday was on April 14, 1891 and hence Ambedkar Jayanti is commemorated on this day every year.

It has been observed as an official public holiday throughout India since 2015. Ambedkar Jayanti is celebrated not only in India but throughout the world. Ambedkar struggled for equality throughout his life, hence his birthday is celebrated as 'Equality Day' in India and the demand to declare this day as "International Equality Day" goes to the United Nations.