All you need to know about laser hair removal for men

For time immemorial, hair removal was considered a very ‘female’ thing. Waxing, threading, and shaving unwanted hair growth on hands, feet and other exposed parts of the body was meant for women. But, over the years the heterosexual man has become more aware of his appearance, giving special attention to grooming.

Thus, a lot of things like facial, waxing, etc., are no longer a women’s domain. Men, too, are making the best of services available in the market to look good. This also includes laser hair removal.

Benefits of laser hair removal for men

Never having to shave or wax again, which can save time, money, and embarrassment.

No longer dealing with ingrown hair — includes painful bumps on the groin, chest, and neck caused due to the ingrown hair.

Less hair means less sweat, and that means a better scent.

For pilonidal sinus in perianal area or hidradenitis, the laser procedure is most beneficial.

Easy way to shape the beard, saving everyday woes like cuts and the need to shave.

How it works for men

The lasers used in hair removal emit pulses of light energy into the skin to target the root and hair follicles. Once the root and follicle are destroyed, hair can no longer grow, and the result is permanent hair reduction.

However, in comparison to women, men require more sessions (around eight to 10) for better results due to the high density and thickness of hair. Maintenance sessions are also required as and when necessary.

What areas of the body can be treated

For men, the most popular areas for laser hair removal are: Chest, Back, Stomach, Neck, Groin, Backside, Between the eyebrows.

You can also get the treatment on your: Ears, Nose, Forehead

Is it permanent?

The success of the procedure depends on:

The individual's genetics

Gap between the sessions

Type of laser machine used

Experienced therapist

What should men do before the procedure?

Consult with a certified and experienced dermatologist.

No waxing or removal of hair from roots at least one month before the treatment.

Trimming can be done.

Avoid tan on the area to be lasered.

What to expect after the procedure

After the procedure, men might experience some slight discomfort. Many suffer from redness and swelling in the area, especially within the first few hours. It is advisable to stay out of the sun. Wear loose clothing. Avoid working out for the first 48 hours after a session. Swimming too should be avoided for at least four to five days. But is laser hair removal worth doing, despite, at times, it not being 100% effective? For most people, yes it is. Most individuals see complete or significant hair loss, which means less maintenance, even if you have a little hair remaining. And for those who have to deal with ingrown hair or razor burn after shaving, it’s definitely worth it.

(The writer is the Medical Director at Sskin Savvy Advanced Aesthetics)

