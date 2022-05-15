Laser hair removal for intimate areas: Tips, benefits, how to avoid side effects

For the last few years, laser hair removal treatment has gained popularity among young Indians. Not just because it is safe, but also less painful compared to the traditional waxing or other such methods. It is

hygienic and there are less side-effects or complications.

Many also resort to laser hair removal for private and intimate areas.

How it works

To understand the safety one needs to be aware of how a laser works. There are different types of lasers used for hair reduction — Nd:Yag, Diode and Triple Wavelength. These lasers have affinity for melanin pigment in the hair. Melanin in hair absorbs the laser light and gets converted into heat energy and destroys hair roots. Hence, it is just limited to your hair and does not go beyond it. As the laser light gets absorbed by only melanin, there’s no chance of the light passing through skin layers like subcutaneous tissues or internal organs. It is safe and doesn’t affect genitals.

The long standing rumour about laser hair removal causing infertility is just that, a rumour. The laser penetrates less than a millimetre into the skin and doesn’t get anywhere near your ovaries.

The challenge in intimate areas in Caucasian skin is that it is mostly hyperpigmented skin due to friction or hormonal issues like insulin resistance (acanthosis nigricans) or use of too much chemicals in form of deodorants.

In such cases, there is chance of laser induced heat reactions, which are treatable and avoidable if proper laser energy is used along with cooling and coolgel application during treatment. The chance of having any reaction is negligible (0.1 per cent) if done professionally.

Laser hair removal is generally safe for the bikini area, but you can make it even safer by doing your research and minimising your risk of complications after treatment. Ensure the treatment is done by a professional. Always tell the professional about the chemicals you use in that area.



Benefits

Hygienic

Less painful

Reduces pigmentation and smoothens skin

Works for ingrowths

Disadvantages are none.

How to avoid untoward side effects

Choose experienced dermatologist clinic set up

US or CE FDA approved machines

Not to opt for cheaper options or home based laser treatments

Needs supervision of experienced Dermatologist with expert therapist.



(The writer is the Director and Founder at Sskin Savvy Advanced Aesthetics, Mumbai)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 07:00 AM IST