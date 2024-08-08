All About Music final day: Veteran Singer Shubha Mudgal, Hanumankind, And Others Bring Down The Curtains On The Mega-Music Conference

The mega-music conference All About Music ended on a high note yesterday. The last day saw an enthusiastic crowd swarming into the venue to get seats for the various interesting panel discussions, workshops, and masterclasses. Classical music lovers were in for a treat at the ‘Integrating Diverse Classical and Musical Narratives’ panel discussion, which saw stalwarts from the music industry like Shashi Vyas, Founder and Director, Pancham Nishad Creatives; veteran singer Shubha Mudgal; Asad Khan, Torch Bearer, Mewati Gharana; and Albert Almedia from National Centre of Performing Arts.

Moderated by Aishwarya Natarajan, Founder, Indianuance, the panel dwelt on the popularity of classical music in India. It also explored the evolution of classical music emphasising its adaptability beyond traditional settings. Mudgal rued the lack of enthusiasm for classical music shows today, which, at times, leave auditoriums half empty. Vyas explained the problem faced by an organiser in getting a classical show off the ground -- booking a venue, miscellaneous expenses, artistes’ remuneration, and travel. He also shed light on the government schemes that can be availed.

The last day also saw rivetting performances by a prodigious line-up of next-generation artistes from across the country like Ishan, Anurag Halder, Pragati, Maahi and Arjun, The 9Teen, and Raghav Chaitanya among others.

P A Deepak, Mixing Engineer, Dolby Atmos, had an interesting masterclass where he demonstrated the art of mixing songs. The results were amazing and the audience was left in awe.

However, it was the last panel that stole the spotlight. ‘In Conversation with Hanumankind and Devraj Sanyal’, the latter being the CEO, Asia Pacific Universal Music saw a full house. In his address to the audience, Hanumankind stressed on the importance of hard work to achieve dreams.

From technology to sound systems, All About Music had stalls which let attendees experience the products that were on display. Like, there was Audeze people could listen to their latest audio technology using high-end Audeze headphones, supported by Dolby Atmos. Then there was a Sennheiser home studio speakers testing booth and more.

With an amazing line-up of panel discussions and artistes this year, the 2025 edition of All About Music will surely be looked at with more expectations.



