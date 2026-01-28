 Ajit Pawar's Last Instagram Post Was A Patriotic Tribute On Republic Day; Social Media Post Showed Him Unfurling Indian Flag
Ajit Pawar's Last Instagram Post Was A Patriotic Tribute On Republic Day; Social Media Post Showed Him Unfurling Indian Flag

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash near Baramati on Wednesday morning, along with four others, as a Learjet 45 went down during landing. His last Instagram post, shared on Republic Day, featured the national flag with the caption: "बलसागर भारत होवो, विश्वात शोभुनी राहो..! #RepublicDay." No survivors were reported, confirmed authorities.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, January 28, 2026, 02:01 PM IST
article-image
Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash on Wednesday |

Maharashtra is mourning the loss of Ajit Pawar as the Deputy Chief Minister died in a tragic plane crash near Baramati on Wednesday. The Learjet 45, carrying Pawar and four others, went down while attempting to land, reportedly at 8:45 a.m. All five occupants, including Pawar’s personal security officer and attendant, perished in the accident, according to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

This was Pawar's last Instagram post

Pawar's final Instagram post was made just a day earlier on Republic Day. Sharing a video of the national flag unfurling, he wrote: "बलसागर भारत होवो, विश्वात शोभुनी राहो..! #RepublicDay." An earlier post showed the leader smiling with children, captioned, "One click with bright future...!", reflecting his connection with the youth.

He has over 1.2 million followers on Instagram.

Check out the last post below:

More abbout the incident

News agency PTI confirmed the death of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar this morning. The crash occurred as the aircraft was landing in the Baramati area of Pune district. Initial reports suggested that all five occupants on board had sustained serious injuries. However, it was later confirmed that there were no survivors.

The aircraft reportedly went down in an open field near Baramati airport during the landing attempt. Videos from the crash site have surfaced on social media, showing the aircraft severely damaged and engulfed in flames as emergency responders rushed to the spot.

Know about Ajit Pawar

Ajit Pawar was the longest serving Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra non-consecutively. He served in the position for six terms within various governments. He had worked as deputy chief minister in the cabinets of Prithviraj Chavan, Devendra Fadnavis, Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde.

He is married to Sunetra Pawar, with whom he has two sons, Jay and Parth Pawar.

