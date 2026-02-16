 Ahead Of Visit To India, French President Emmanuel Macron Posts Cute V-Day Pic With Wife; More About His Romantic Love Story & 25-Year Age Gap
French President Emmanuel Macron shared a heartfelt Valentine’s Day photo with his wife, Brigitte Macron, ahead of his visit to India from Feb 16–19. He will meet PM Narendra Modi in Mumbai before events in New Delhi, including the AI Impact Summit. Their 25-year age-gap love story resurfaced online, drawing admiration from worldwide audiences.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 03:07 PM IST
article-image
French President Emmanuel Macron melted hearts online after sharing a sweet Valentine’s Day moment with his wife, First Lady Brigitte Macron, just days before embarking on his official visit to India. The romantic photograph showed the couple walking hand in hand with joyful smiles, offering a glimpse into their often-discussed relationship, leading to their 25-year age difference.

Emmanuel Macron's Visit To India

Macron is scheduled to visit India from February 16 to 19, during which he will travel to Mumbai and New Delhi. As part of the visit, he is set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mumbai before heading to the national capital to attend the India AI Impact Summit 2026.

According to officials, the leaders will exchange MoUs followed by a joint press statement. Several key events are also planned, including the India-France Innovation Forum at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel and a cultural commemoration programme at the iconic Gateway of India.

article-image

Love Story Of Emmanuel Macron & Brigitte Macron

The President’s Valentine’s Day post also renewed public interest in his unique love story with Brigitte. The couple first met in 1993 during a theatre workshop when she was a 39-year-old teacher and he was a 15-year-old student who happened to be a classmate of her daughter.

According to Wikipedia, despite resistance from Macron’s parents, who reportedly sent him to Paris to complete his schooling in an attempt to distance him from the relationship. However, the pair reunited after he graduated, eventually marrying in 2007. Brigitte has three children from her previous marriage.

Macron’s India visit is expected to focus on strengthening bilateral ties in areas such as innovation, technology and cultural cooperation.

