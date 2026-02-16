Nora Fatehi Sets Stage On Fire In Hot Pink Mini Skirt & Hit Tracks At College Event In Gujarat

By: Rutunjay Dole | February 16, 2026
Nora Fatehi delivered a high-energy live performance at Parul University in Vadodara, setting the stage ablaze with her electrifying presence during the college festival concert.
The actress-dancer performed some of her hit tracks, showcasing her versatility not just as a performer but also as a singer.
The crowd at the college festival went crazy during her performance, 'World of Nora.'
She wore a structured black leather corset-style crop top which was paired with a sparkling hot pink mini skirt.
She completed the outfit with thigh-high black glitter boots that elevated the overall concert aesthetic.
The combination of black and vibrant pink created a striking contrast, making the ensemble visually captivating under the stage lights.
Her makeup featured a glam concert look with shimmery eyeshadow and flushed cheeks while she styled her hair in soft waves.