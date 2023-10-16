Agra's 'Taj Carnival' To Take Off With Hot Air Balloon Ride, Culture, And Cuisine This October

Get ready to witness a month-long Carnival this festive season! Agra, the city of Taj is all set to host a new festival called 'Taj Carnival' from October 17 to November 10. The main attraction of this event will be hot-air balloon rides, which will give the visitors a stunning view of the Taj and the old city.

Agra is already known for the 'Taj Mahotsav' held in February, which is a festival celebrating art, crafts, and culture. Apart from the famous Taj Mahotsav in February, Agra used to have the 'Sharadotsav' in October, marking the start of the tourist season, which lasts until March each year. The return of this October festival has been well-received by the local tourism industry.

To encourage more people to participate, entry to the 'Taj Carnival' will be free of charge.

The festival will take place at Shilpgram and will feature 59 food stalls offering a variety of delicious dishes from different cuisines like Braj, Rajasthani, Avadhi, Mughlai, Gujarati, and South Indian, catering to both tourists and locals attending the event, according to an IANS report.

The main attraction of the festival will be hot air balloon rides for five days, starting on October 17 and running daily from 11 am to 11 pm. The goal is to encourage tourists to stay longer in Agra and promote comprehensive tourism development.

The 'Taj Carnival' will also showcase pottery, wood carving, local handicrafts, and cultural performances, including music and folk dances.

The carnival will have an exhibition of millet products to celebrate the International Year of Millets. The festivities will also include a 'Dandia' dance performance at Zonal Park.

